Bristol Myers Squibb's Acquired Adagrasib Combo Therapy May Benefit Colorectal Cancer Patients With Certain Mutation

Monday, Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE:BMY) released data from the cohorts of the Phase 1/ 2 KRYSTAL-1 study evaluating Krazati (adagrasib) in combination with cetuximab for previously treated KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic colorectal cancer.

With a median follow-up of 11.9 months in 94 patients, Krazati plus cetuximab demonstrated an objective response rate, the primary endpoint, of 34%, median progression-free survival of 6.9 months, and median overall survival of 15.9 months.

Also Read: Bristol Myers’ $14B Bet On Schizophrenia – Drug Cuts Symptoms Without Common Side Effect Of Weight Gain Associated With Other Antipsychotics.

The median duration of response was 5.8 months. Disease control was observed in 85% of patients. The safety profile for Krazati plus cetuximab was manageable and consistent with previous reports and with the known safety profile of each drug individually.

The company announced in February 2024 that the FDA had accepted a supplemental new drug application for Krazati in combination with cetuximab as a targeted treatment option for patients with previously treated KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic CRC for priority review and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of June 21, 2024.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc., a Bristol Myers Squibb company, funded this study.

Last week, Bristol Myers announced results from the Phase 3 KRYSTAL-12 study, evaluating Krazati (adagrasib) as a monotherapy for pretreated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer harboring a KRASG12C mutation.

The study met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival and the key secondary endpoint of overall response rate.

The study remains ongoing to assess the additional key secondary endpoint of overall survival.

In 2022, Krazati was granted accelerated approval for KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. In 2024, the European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization for Krazati.

Story continues

Price Action: BMY shares are down 0.27% at $51.18 on the last check Monday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Bristol Myers Squibb's Acquired Adagrasib Combo Therapy May Benefit Colorectal Cancer Patients With Certain Mutation originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.