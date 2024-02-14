Bristol Myers is Tapping US High-Grade Bond Market to Fund M&A

(Bloomberg) -- Bristol Myers Squibb is selling corporate bonds on Wednesday to help finance its acquisitions of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and RayzeBio Inc., according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The drugmaker is marketing US investment-grade bonds in as many as nine parts, with the longest portion, a 40-year note, being pitched to investors at a yield of around 160 basis points over Treasuries. The company is said to be targeting $13 billion, according to a separate person familiar with the matter.

The transaction, which followed investor calls on Tuesday, is expected to be priced on Wednesday.

Bristol Myers agreed to buy Karuna — a schizophrenia drug developer — for $14 billion in December, while it announced its plan to acquire radiological drug developer RayzeBio for $4.1 billion during the same month.

The acquisitions have weighed on Bristol Myers’ credit rating, which was lowered by S&P Global Ratings, while Moody’s Investors Service put the company on negative outlook, signaling a downgrade is possible in the medium term.

Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp. Wells Fargo & Co. and Mizuho Financial Group are managing today’s bond sale.

Bristol Myers joins four other companies in selling high-grade bonds on Wednesday, including a two-part offering from Cardinal Health and an AT1 bond sale by BNP Paribas, the French bank’s second visit to the US debt capital market this week.

(Updates with other coming bond sales in last paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.