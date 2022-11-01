Bristol radio duo's new YouTube series brings musicians together

A Bristol-based radio duo have begun a new series to promote artist development among musicians.

Presenters Daboothe & Maxx created a series on YouTube called CONNECT, which encourages collaboration between other artists.

Each series contains 10 episodes in which three artists are handpicked to work together for the first time.

"It allows artists to come together and network," says director and producer Maxx.

Inspired by cypher videos, a term which originates from the early days of hip-hop, musicians gather together to take it in turns to rap or sing different verses to the same beat.

"It was a challenging experience, but it was good," said KDogg, who enjoyed the energy and atmosphere of collaborating with other artists.

Instead of competing against each other, artists are encouraged to work together and form new connections.

Daboothe said: "These connections can be vital in their career, as they can turn to the people they meet for collaboration and support."

The second episode of the CONNECT series was launched on 30 September and featured Bristol rappers Backsy, Delocx and KDoggKT.

During his eight years of making music, Delocx has previously worked with Daboothe & Maxx, describing them as a "force that's needed in the industry".

He said before them, "there wasn't really anybody looking out for urban artists in Bristol".

"Everyone was looking for pop and indie music," Delocx said.

Grime artist Backsy feels he has benefitted from the exposure gained from the cypher series, while learning to work with other artists in a pressurised environment.

"There's so many different sounds and talents coming out of Bristol that we're not really hearing anywhere else," he said.

The radio duo present a show called In The Now, which is syndicated on multiple community radio stations across the UK, such as 1020, Subtle Radio and Ujima Radio.

Having hosted the show for two years, Daboothe & Maxx are passionate about creating an accessible exposure platform for emerging artists.

The third episode in the CONNECT series will air on 25 November 16:00 GMT.

