BRISTOW GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

Total revenues of $287.4 million in Q4 FY22 compared to $295.6 million in Q3 FY22

Net loss of $4.3 million, or $(0.15) per diluted share, in Q4 FY22

EBITDA adjusted to exclude special items and asset dispositions was $35.9 million in Q4 FY22 compared to $30.7 million in Q3 FY22

As of March 31, 2022, unrestricted cash balance was $263.8 million with total liquidity of $318.7 million

Amended and extended asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") until 2027

Announced acquisition of British International Helicopters Limited ("BIH"), expanding government services business

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) today reported net loss attributable to the Company of $4.3 million, or $(0.15) per diluted share, for its fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022 ("Current Quarter") on operating revenues of $275.6 million compared to net loss attributable to the Company of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 ("Preceding Quarter") on operating revenues of $285.0 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $26.0 million in the Current Quarter compared to $26.0 million in the Preceding Quarter. EBITDA adjusted to exclude special items and gains or losses on asset dispositions was $35.9 million in the Current Quarter compared to $30.7 million in the Preceding Quarter. The following table provides a bridge between EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding gains or losses on asset dispositions. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics for a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP (as defined below) measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited).



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 EBITDA $ 26,044

$ 26,009 Special items:





Restructuring costs $ 2,113

$ 17 PBH intangible amortization 3,062

3,060 Merger and integration costs 824

34 Reorganization items, net 43

29 Nonrecurring professional services fees 3,796

2,253

$ 9,838

$ 5,393 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,882

$ 31,402 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 41

(727) Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 35,923

$ 30,675

"We were pleased to announce plans to acquire British International Helicopters Limited ("BIH"), expanding Bristow's government services offering to the provision of search and rescue and personnel transportation services in the Falkland Islands and establishing an important new relationship with the British Armed Forces," said Chris Bradshaw, President and CEO of Bristow Group. "Over the last year, Bristow's world-leading government services business has expanded beyond the important U.K. and U.S. government contracts to also include the Netherlands, the Dutch Caribbean and now the Falkland Islands. Bristow is well-positioned to further expand our government and military services business to additional contracts in existing jurisdictions as well as new countries looking for a trusted and reliable provider of their most critical missions."

Sequential Quarter Results

Operating revenues in the Current Quarter were $9.4 million lower compared to the Preceding Quarter. Operating revenues from oil and gas services were $5.6 million lower primarily due to lower utilization in the Americas and Africa regions, partially offset by higher revenues in the Europe region. Operating revenues from government services were consistent with the Preceding Quarter. Operating revenues from fixed wing services were $3.7 million lower primarily due to seasonality and lower utilization.

Operating expenses were $4.2 million lower in the Current Quarter primarily due to lower repairs and maintenance expenses.

General and administrative expenses were $0.7 million higher in the Current Quarter primarily due to increased compensation expense and severance costs.

Merger and integration costs were $0.8 million higher in the Current Quarter primarily due to aircraft lease return costs related to the Merger.

Restructuring costs were $2.1 million higher in the Current Quarter primarily due to severance costs in the Africa region.

There were no significant asset dispositions in the Current Quarter. During the Preceding Quarter, the Company sold one fixed wing aircraft and other equipment, resulting in gains of $0.7 million.

Other income, net of $13.0 million in the Current Quarter resulted from foreign exchange gains of $6.0 million, government grants in fixed wing services of $3.8 million, a gain on the sale of inventory of $1.9 million, insurance gains of $0.8 million and a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $0.6 million. Other income, net of $4.0 million in the Preceding Quarter was primarily related to government grants in fixed wing services of $3.2 million and a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $0.7 million.

Income tax expense was $3.3 million in the Current Quarter compared to income tax benefit of $1.6 million in the Preceding Quarter. The change in income tax expense in the Current Quarter was driven by the tax impact of net operating losses and valuation allowances on the Company's net losses and the tax impact of deductible business interest expense.

Full Fiscal Year Results

Bristow reported net loss attributable to the Company of $15.8 million, or loss per diluted share of $(0.55), for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 ("Current Year") on operating revenues of $1.1 billion compared to net loss attributable to the Company of $56.1 million on operating revenues of $1.1 billion for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 ("Prior Year"). The net loss in the Prior Year resulted in net earnings per diluted share due to the deemed contribution from conversion of preferred stock included in the income available to shareholders calculation. After the closing of the business combination between Bristow Group Inc. (prior to the business combination, "Old Bristow") and Era Group Inc. (the "Merger") on June 11, 2020, the Prior Year includes operating results from legacy Era Group Inc. from June 11, 2020 onwards.

Operating revenues were consistent with the Prior Year. Operating revenues from oil and gas services were $20.3 million lower in the Current Year primarily due to lower utilization in the Africa and Europe regions, partially offset by the full year benefit of the Merger and higher utilization in the Americas. Operating revenues from government services were $20.7 million higher primarily due to the strengthening of the British pound sterling relative to the U.S. dollar, the benefit of the Merger and higher utilization. Operating revenues from fixed wing services were $11.6 million higher primarily due to higher utilization. Operating revenues from other services were $12.0 million lower primarily due to the end of oil and gas services in Australia and lower part sales.

Operating expenses were $21.7 million higher in the Current Year primarily due to higher fuel expenses, repairs and maintenance and insurance costs. These increases were partially offset by lower leased-in equipment expenses and personnel costs.

General and administrative expenses were $5.8 million higher in the Current Year primarily due to higher professional services fees, insurance costs and the absence of certain government grants related to fixed wing services.

Merger and integration costs, primarily consisting of professional services fees and severance costs related to the Merger, were $3.2 million in the Current Year compared to $42.8 million in the Prior Year.

Restructuring costs, primarily related to severance costs not related to the Merger, were $3.1 million in the Current Year compared to $25.8 million in the Prior Year.

Depreciation and amortization expenses were $4.9 million higher primarily due to the addition of existing assets to the depreciation and amortization calculation in the Current Year.

During the Current Year, the Company recognized a loss on impairment of $24.8 million consisting of $16.0 million related to Petroleum Air Services ("PAS"), $5.9 million related to helicopters held for sale and $2.9 million related to H225 helicopter parts inventory. During the Prior Year, the Company recognized a loss on impairment of $51.9 million related to its investment in Cougar Helicopters Inc. ("Cougar"), $18.7 million related to its investment in Líder Táxi Aéreo S.A. ("Líder"), $12.9 million related to the write down of inventory and $7.8 million related to helicopters that were held for sale.

During the Current Year, the Company sold 10 aircraft and other equipment resulting in a net gain of $1.3 million. During the Prior Year, the Company sold 54 aircraft, five of which were via sales-type leases, and other equipment resulting in cash proceeds of $67.9 million and losses of $8.2 million.

During the Current Year, the Company recognized losses of $1.7 million from its equity method investments compared to earnings of $0.4 million in the Prior Year.

Interest expense was $9.7 million lower in the Current Year primarily due to lower debt balances.

During the Prior Year, in connection with refinancing, the Company repaid existing term loans and redeemed its 7.750% senior unsecured notes due December 15, 2022 (the "7.750% Senior Notes") and recognized a loss on extinguishment of debt of $28.5 million related to the write off of associated discount balances and early repayment fees.

During the Current Year, the Company recognized expenses of $0.6 million related to reorganization items. During the Prior Year, the Company recognized a gain of $1.6 million related to the release of the rabbi trust which held investments for the Company's non-qualified deferred compensation plan for the Company's former executives.

During the Current Year, the Company recognized a loss of $2.0 million on the sale of its subsidiary in Colombia.

During the Prior Year, the Company recognized a $15.4 million gain on the change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability.

During the Prior Year, the Company recognized a bargain purchase gain of $81.1 million related to the Merger.

Other income, net of $38.5 million in the Current Year primarily consisted of government grants to fixed wing services of $12.4 million, a bankruptcy-related legal settlement of $9.0 million, net foreign exchange gains of $7.0 million, insurance gains of $5.2 million, a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $2.5 million and a gain on sale of inventory of $1.9 million. Other income, net of $27.5 million in the Prior Year was primarily due to government grants to fixed wing services of $11.5 million, net foreign exchange gains of $7.5 million, a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $3.8 million and insurance proceeds of $2.6 million.

Income tax expense was $11.3 million in the Current Year compared to income tax benefit of $0.4 million in the Prior Year. The change in income tax expense in the Current Year was driven by the tax impact of net operating losses and valuation allowances on the Company's net losses, the tax impact of deductible business interest expense, tax impacts of the bankruptcy-related legal settlement and impairment losses, and tax impacts of post-bankruptcy adjustments.

Liquidity and Capital Allocation

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $263.8 million of unrestricted cash and $54.9 million of remaining availability under its ABL Facility for total liquidity of $318.7 million.

On May 20, 2022, the Company entered into an agreement to amend its existing ABL Facility. The amendment, among other things, extends the maturity to 2027 and includes the ability to increase the total commitments by up to $35.0 million, which would result in an aggregate amount of $120.0 million.

In the Current Quarter, purchases of property and equipment were $7.8 million, and there were no cash proceeds from dispositions of property and equipment. In the Preceding Quarter, purchases of property and equipment were $5.9 million, and cash proceeds from dispositions of property and equipment were $0.7 million, resulting in net (proceeds from) purchases of property and equipment ("Net Capex") of $5.2 million. See Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation for a reconciliation of Net Capex and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue ("SAR") services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom ("U.K.") on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency ("MCA"). Additionally, the Company offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, Guyana, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements represent Bristow Group Inc.'s (the "Company") current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "project," or "continue," or other similar words. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflect management's current views with respect to future events and therefore are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The Company's actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based that occur after the date hereof. Risks that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, those relating to: public health crises, such as pandemics (COVID-19) and epidemics, and any related government policies and actions; any failure to effectively manage, and receive anticipated returns from, acquisitions, divestitures, investments, joint ventures and other portfolio actions; our inability to execute our business strategy for diversification efforts related to, government services, offshore wind, and advanced air mobility; our reliance on a limited number of customers and the reduction of our customer base as a result of consolidation and/or the energy transition; the possibility that we may be unable to maintain compliance with covenants in our financing agreements; global and regional changes in the demand, supply, prices or other market conditions affecting oil and gas, including changes resulting from a public health crisis or from the imposition or lifting of crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producing countries; fluctuations in the demand for our services; the possibility that we may impair our long-lived assets and other assets, including inventory, property and equipment and investments in unconsolidated affiliates; the possibility of significant changes in foreign exchange rates and controls; potential effects of increased competition and the introduction of energy efficient alternative modes of transportation and solutions; the possibility that we may be unable to re-deploy our aircraft to regions with greater demand; the possibility of changes in tax and other laws and regulations and policies, including, without limitation, actions of the Biden Administration that impact oil and gas operations or favor renewable energy projects in the U.S.; the possibility that we may be unable to dispose of older aircraft through sales into the aftermarket; general economic conditions, including the capital and credit markets; the possibility that segments of our fleet may be grounded for extended periods of time or indefinitely; the existence of operating risks inherent in our business, including the possibility of declining safety performance; the possibility of political instability, war or acts of terrorism in any of the countries where we operate; the possibility that reductions in spending on aviation services by governmental agencies could lead to modifications of our search and rescue ("SAR") contract terms with governments, our contracts with the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement ("BSEE") or delays in receiving payments under such contracts; the effectiveness of our environmental, social and governance initiatives; the impact of supply chain disruptions and inflation and our ability to recoup rising costs in the rates we charge to our customers; and our reliance on a limited number of helicopter manufacturers and suppliers. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond our control. Our forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these matters or how they may affect us. We have included important factors in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (the "Annual Report") which we believe over time, could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ from the anticipated results, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. You should consider all risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Annual Report and in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), all of which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

BRISTOW GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Favorable/

(Unfavorable)

March 31, 2022

December 31,

2021

Revenues:









Operating revenues $ 275,582

$ 285,010

$ (9,428) Reimbursable revenues 11,817

10,609

1,208 Total revenues 287,399

295,619

(8,220)











Costs and expenses:









Operating expenses 217,711

221,875

4,164 Reimbursable expenses 11,694

10,561

(1,133) General and administrative expenses 41,644

40,966

(678) Merger and integration costs 824

34

(790) Restructuring costs 2,113

17

(2,096) Depreciation and amortization 16,919

17,223

304 Total costs and expenses 290,905

290,676

(229)











Gain (loss) on disposal of assets (41)

727

(768) Loss from unconsolidated affiliates, net (325)

(860)

535 Operating income (loss) (3,872)

4,810

(8,682)











Interest income 17

36

(19) Interest expense (10,241)

(10,230)

(11) Reorganization items, net (43)

(29)

(14) Other income, net 13,023

3,969

9,054 Total other income (expense), net 2,756

(6,254)

9,010 Loss before income taxes (1,116)

(1,444)

328 Income tax benefit (expense) (3,260)

1,608

(4,868) Net income (loss) (4,376)

164

(4,540) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 63

(220)

283 Net loss attributable to Bristow Group Inc. $ (4,313)

$ (56)

$ (4,257)











Basic loss per common share $ (0.15)

$ —



Diluted loss per common share $ (0.15)

$ —















Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 28,222

28,215



Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 28,222

28,215















EBITDA $ 26,044

$ 26,009

$ 35 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,882

$ 31,402

$ 4,480 Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 35,923

$ 30,675

$ 5,248