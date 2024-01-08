Britain better for manufacturing than EU, say factory chiefs

uk factory

Britain is more attractive than Europe for manufacturing firms, factory bosses have said, as “a newfound sense of optimism” sweeps the industry.

Most manufacturing chiefs believe the UK is now a competitive location for their business, according to a new report from industry group Make UK and PwC, and is set to pull further ahead of European rivals.

The majority of bosses also believe Britain’s competitive edge over Germany, France, Italy and Spain will grow rather than shrink this year, the report found.

Britain has proven relatively resilient in the past year compared to the industrial heartlands of the Continent.

German factories in particular have been hammered by the war in Ukraine, largely due to their reliance on cheap Russian energy.

The UK economy is expected to improve more rapidly than the global economy in 2024, while tax cuts have helped make the country more attractive to international companies, as full expensing reduces tax bills for companies investing.

Make UK’s report said: “2023 felt like the year that the Government and political parties stood up and took notice of the manufacturing sector.

“This resulted in a landmark Autumn Statement for industry, with huge policy announcements for the sector, including permanent full expensing”.

Combined with the recovery from the pandemic and the associated supply chain crunch, as well as the easing of the energy price crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, it means factory bosses are increasingly optimistic for the future.

The report added: “UK manufacturing is experiencing a significant shift towards a brighter future.

“There is a newfound sense of optimism that supports the sector, fuelled by its resilience to economic shocks and commitment to innovation in the face of adversity.”

Post-Brexit trade deals are also helping, with more than a quarter of firms seeing new export opportunities.

However, there are also threats, including growing rivalry from the US, India and China, as well as the struggle to find workers amid rising costs from the national minimum wage.

