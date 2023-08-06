How Britain’s boomers made it harder to tame inflation

inflation homeowners first time buyers boomers

For the 14th successive time last week, the Bank of England pulled its tried-and-tested lever of hiking interest rates, piling yet more misery on an ever-smaller group of mortgage holders.

In doing so, Governor Andrew Bailey put the brunt of his bid to tame inflation, which he admits is still too high, firmly on younger homeowners.

The Bank’s rate-setters have lifted borrowing costs by more than five percentage points in the most aggressive round of hikes since the 1980s.

Yet two years after inflation suddenly started rising, it still stands at 7.9pc – nearly four times the Bank’s 2pc target.

This has led to warnings that interest rate rises are becoming “less effective”, as noted by Michael Saunders, a former member of the Monetary Policy Committee.

Experts like Saunders fear the Bank’s only tool in the fight against inflation has been blunted by a rise in widening intergenerational inequality.

This means greater hardship for households through spiralling prices, and rates having to stay higher for longer.

Torsten Bell, head of the Resolution Foundation, says: “We’ve got fewer homeowners. That’s driven by younger generations by age 30 having half the homeownership rates of older generations.”

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that some 4.9 million adult children lived with their parents in 2021, up 15pc from 4.2m a decade earlier.

The ONS said that rising figures reflected less affordable housing and appeared to be a “continuing trend rather than a result of the pandemic”.

Over the same period, rents and house prices have grown at record pace, far outpacing sluggish wage growth.

More older people than ever before also now own their homes outright, meaning they are not affected when rates rise.

“Among homeowners, fewer of them have mortgages at all,” Bell says. “We’ve got cohorts of older people owning outright to a degree that we’ve not seen before, sometimes owning multiple properties.”

Figures from the 2021 census showed one in three Britons own their home outright. For the first time, this share was larger than mortgage holders and renters.

This is a result of borrowing costs falling across the past three decades and fuelling a boom in house prices, Bell says.

Economists refer to the impact of interest rates on the economy as the “transmission mechanism”.

In a vicious cycle, rising rates, at least in the short term, fuel the very intergenerational disparity that has already helped make them less effective.

The most obvious impact is rising borrowing costs making owning property impossible for many first-time buyers before prices eventually fall enough to restore affordability.

Landlords raising rents or selling up because of higher mortgage payments also squeezes those still renting, making scraping a deposit together for a home purchase even more difficult.

Savings matter too. Those aged 65 to 74 have more than five times the amount of interest-bearing savings than 25-34-year olds - at £57,000 and £11,000 respectively.

“You’ve got people getting income boosts from higher saving rates that will lead to more spending, at the same time as you’ve got mortgage rises hitting people’s incomes leading to lower spending,” Bell says.

Higher borrowing costs will “still be a net drag on the economy, but take longer to come through and [the transmission mechanism] is probably a bit weaker than it was in the past,” he says.

Saunders, the former rate-setter who is now a senior adviser at Oxford Economics, agrees that the increase in savings has reduced the ability of rate rises to quell inflation quickly.

He said that 15 years ago, personal debts were about 40pc greater than interest-bearing assets such as bank savings, but this has now changed dramatically.

“Now debts and interest-bearing assets are both about the same size,” he says. “So, the squeeze on household incomes from higher interest rates is less and the boost to savers’ incomes is greater.”

Therefore, a change in interest rates has “a much smaller effect on consumer spending than it used to”.

Even before inflation soared, millennials and Gen-Z were already facing higher house prices and stagnating wages.

But Marcin Bielecki, an economist who has researched how monetary policy impacts different generations, says young people who entered the labour market in the last five or ten years now face another bout of bad luck.

“If they were born 10 years earlier they would have become homeowners, at least a bigger share of them,” he says.

“Unfortunately for this generation, they were hit by this one of the most unfavourable sequences of shocks. First, they were asset poor in times when asset prices were appreciating, and now they’re going to be exposed to the tightening of the labour market.”

Higher interest rates tend to force up unemployment as companies, whose debts are overwhelmingly on variable rates, reduce hiring to pay for larger borrowing costs.

While still close to historical lows, unemployment in the UK has risen from a low point of 3.5pc to 4pc over the past year.

Another significant change weakening the Bank of England’s ability to fight inflation unrelated to different generations’ fortunes is the decline of variable mortgages.

While the vast majority of mortgages were on floating rates ten years ago, they now account for just 12.5pc.

In a bid to win over younger voters, ministers are considering making regulatory changes to encourage more lenders to offer mortgages fixed for 40 years.

Andrew Griffith, the economic secretary to the Treasury, has said he is “definitely interested” in the idea.

This is despite the Prime Minister only a month ago acknowledging to MPs that the transmission mechanism had slowed because of the greater number of people with short-term fixed-rate mortgages.

The Bank of England also warned on Thursday that its ability to get inflation down could weaken from “remortgaging behaviour” if more households lengthen their mortgages.

Saunders says: “If we had the mostly floating rate debt of 10 to 15 years ago, high levels of homeownership and lower levels of savings, the economy would already have slowed much more sharply because rising interest rates would have bitten.”

He adds: “Chances are the economy would already have been in recession. Interest rates may well not still be going up because monetary policy would have worked in a more rapid and powerful way.”

So far, the UK has narrowly managed to avoid recession, with large numbers of people still eating out and job losses low.

“The economy has held up which at first sounds like good news,” Saunders says. “But the flip side of that is that inflation has remained stubbornly strong.”

The economic upshot is that raising interest rates does still work in taming inflation, albeit the impact is weaker and slower.

But policymakers be warned, as they discover this will pile only greater pain on a shrinking share of the population.

