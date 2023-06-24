Britain be braced: another summer of discontent is here

Rishi Sunak’s ‘tepid social democracy' is unaffordable as Britain confronts a rising debt pile - Alberto Pezzali/AP

Inflation is stubbornly high, mortgage rates are soaring and many forecasters now believe a recession is inevitable.

But no matter how bad the outlook for the economy gets, there is still one thing we can rely on: the RMT will make it just a little bit worse.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will walk out at 14 train operators across England next month. In typically awkward timing, this disruption will coincide with two Ashes Tests and The Open golf tournament.

The trouble is, with living standards in freefall, this may just be the start. Britain will have to brace itself for a fresh round of union militancy – and that will make the economic challenges we are facing even more daunting.



Few would have expected Mick Lynch and his far-left clique at the RMT to pipe up this week that we are all facing tough times, we will have to work together to bring inflation under control, that his members understand the need for restraint.

The likelihood of the union offering to stand-down on wage demands and suggesting concessions around working conditions or redundancies was close to zero.

Instead, the union announced three days of strikes for next month in support of a pay increase that at least equals the 8.7pc rate at which prices are currently rising.

Already, many Brits will be wondering if holidays this summer are off the cards, with persistent inflation eroding their pay packets and some mortgage bills soaring. Amid all these difficulties, industrial action will soon be ramped up.

There is a very real risk that vast swathes of the public sector workforce will take their lead from the RMT.

Already, it has been announced that thousands of junior doctors will go on strike across England for five days in July; the longest such action in the history of the NHS.

Earlier this week, news broke that the National Education Union has set two more strike dates, on July 5 and 7. Hospital consultants in England will go on strike on July 20 and 21 if their ballot, which closes at the end of this month, is successful.

These workers were lectured for months about how inflation was merely transitory, a blip caused by the war in Ukraine. Then the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, promised to halve it by the end of the year. Evidently, this has not gone to plan.

If their living standards are going to be squeezed and squeezed, a fight back is always inevitable. In fact, many will view it as entirely reasonable.

But what it will mean is wave after wave of strikes, led by government workers, but likely spilling over into other parts of the quasi-public or private sector, especially in sectors where the unions are still powerful, such as the postal workers.

The GMB is fighting to win formal union recognition at Amazon’s Coventry warehouse, where workers have held a series of strike days since January. If businesses are clinging on by their fingernails, it is about to get much much worse.



It is hard to blame the unions for a fresh round of militancy. It is scarcely their fault, or the fault of their members, that the Bank of England lost control of the money supply. They are not to blame for hopelessly inaccurate forecasting models.

Nor did they appoint the current members of the Monetary Policy Committee, who appear to be lightweights susceptible to groupthink, without the experience to push back against the countervailing view, but with Treasury approval.

If inflation is to remain over 8pc in the coming months, these workers will want to protect their living standards. Those with mortgages will be seeking considerable pay increases to keep hold of their homes.

But here’s the problem. Capitulating to union demands will only deepen this crisis.

In the public sector, where we will see nearly all the strikes, productivity is already declining.

By the end of 2022, the Office for National Statistics recorded a 1.6pc drop in output per person among state employees compared to a year earlier.

It doesn’t take a Nobel Prize-winning economist to question whether paying people 8pc to 10pc more for almost 2pc less output is really a recipe for a healthy economy.

If the unions were offering productivity improvements or staff cuts in exchange for higher wages, that would be a different matter. Instead, they are simply demanding more for less.



This is not to mention the fact that the Government is broke.

Amid the dire inflation statistics this week, it was easy to miss another grim set of data. The public finances are in a mess, with the public sector borrowing another £20bn in May just to make ends meet. This represented the second worst figure for that month since records began in the early 1990s.

Spending on welfare is out of control. How would the Government possibly fund the strikers’ demands?

As Mrs Thatcher once memorably remarked, “the problem with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s money”.

Sunak’s tepid social democracy is unaffordable. We are at, or close to, our taxable limit, meaning any further increases in public sector spending will have to be funded by borrowing. This is not something we can afford.

We are not in a wage-price spiral yet, and the Bank of England Governor was wrong to suggest, once again, that workers are to blame for the current crisis.

It is hard to see how the Government will reconcile its financial position with the demands of public sector workers. But if this leads to deadlock, then the British public will have to suffer a summer of discontent - and probably a winter, too.

There is a lot of pain coming down the track. Next month’s railway stoppages are just one part of it.

