Britain caught in ‘growth doom loop’ as private investment lags far behind rest of G7

- Tolga AKMENTOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Britain is caught in a growth “doom loop” owing to decades of weak private sector investment dragging down the country’s economy, a leading think tank has said.

The UK fell to the bottom of the G7 league table for business investment in 2019 and a new report by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) found Britain has fallen further behind since the pandemic.

The slump means Britain’s economy has missed out on £350bn of investment between 2005 and 2021, compared to if the UK had remained the median country in the G7 for private sector investment.

The IPPR’s George Dibb said: “Currently, the UK is experiencing a debilitating case of investment-phobia, and the government’s aversion to investing to seize future opportunities is stopping us from getting out of the growth doom loop we find ourselves in.

“If the economy is the engine of a country, investment is its fuel. But the UK’s tank is running on empty and it’s harming economic growth, driving inequality, and slowing progress towards net zero and energy security.”

As well as ranking last among the G7, the IPPR report also found that the UK now ranks twenty-seventh out of the 30 OECD countries for business investment. Britain is now worse for investment than every other developed economy apart from Poland, Luxembourg, and Greece.

The report is likely to raise concerns about high taxes and red tape strangling British businesses and holding back the economy.

Gerard Lyons, a strategist at Netwealth and a former economic advisor to Boris Johnson, said “serious and targeted tax reforms” were needed to arrest the decline, adding that it was a more sustainable approach than ramping up public spending.

He said: “A lack of business investment is nothing new to the UK economy. The UK had the lowest average business investment of all OECD nations between 1995 and 2015. This is partly because for a long-time we have had a notably unattractive approach to capital cost recovery – namely, the ability of firms to write off investment against tax.

“The Chancellor has attempted to address this with measures such as full expensing [tax relief], but any changes need to be permanent for them to change business behaviour in the long-term.”

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has come under fire for increasing the headline rate of corporation tax from 19pc to 25pc from April this year.

BT, the FTSE 100 telecoms giant, said the move would send the UK in a “drastically anti-investment direction”, adding that the country was hurtling towards a “cliff edge deterioration in the tax environment for investment”.

Sir James Dyson criticised the Tories’ “short-sighted” and “stupid” approach earlier this year in an article for the Telegraph, arguing that the Conservatives seem to think “penalising the private sector is a free win at the ballot box”.

The left-leaning IPPR has called for the government to significantly ramp up public investment, arguing that such a move would deliver economic prosperity, tackle regional inequality and address climate change.

The think tank said that low investment – both by Government and private companies – has resulted in the UK being left behind in the global race to capture new green industries, which are estimated to be worth $10.3 trillion (£8 trillion) to the global economy by 2050.

Luke Murphy, associate director for energy and climate at IPPR, said: “Chronic under-investment, public and private, is delivering stagnating growth and a struggling economy.

“The answer is an ambitious plan to invest in long-term, job-generating, green industries of the future, which is vastly different from borrowing to fund irresponsible tax cuts.”

Last week, Labour was forced to backtrack on its flagship economic plan to spend £28bn a year on new green jobs and technology amid a gloomier economic backdrop.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.