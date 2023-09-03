Britain and China are talking but 'irritants in the relationship will remain'

The British foreign secretary's China visit last week helped to reopen the lines of communication and set the stage for a possible leadership summit, but observers say any thaw in ties may not last.

They say Beijing remains sceptical of London's sincerity, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government struggles to balance Britain's economic interests and security concerns amid criticism of its engagement policy at home.

Still, James Cleverly noted that "diplomacy matters" as he boarded a flight back to London after a one-day visit to Beijing on Wednesday - the first by a senior British official in five years.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

James Cleverly also met Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng while he was in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua alt=James Cleverly also met Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng while he was in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua>

During the ice-breaking trip, Cleverly met Vice-President Han Zheng and top diplomat Wang Yi, who said China attached importance to Britain's global power status and urged London to push bilateral ties "forward rather than backward", according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Cleverly raised thorny issues including human rights concerns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, stability in the Taiwan Strait, China's alleged malign cyber activity, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and North Korea, according to a Foreign Office statement. He also urged China to drop sanctions on some British lawmakers.

But he also told reporters that it would be a mistake to isolate the world's second-largest economy.

Yu Jie, a senior research fellow on China at Chatham House, a think tank in London, said while it marked a reopening of communication channels, a "substantial improvement" in ties should not be expected from one visit.

Story continues

She noted that Sunak remained the only Group of Seven leader that had yet to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in person and that Cleverly would have been "keen to pave the way" for talks. "However, the ongoing irritants in the bilateral relationship will remain there," Yu said.

Sunak on Wednesday refused to comment on a possible meeting with Xi at the Group of 20 summit in India later this month. According to a Reuters report, Xi is likely to skip the summit and send Premier Li Qiang in his place. China's foreign ministry declined to comment at a regular media briefing on Thursday.

Yu said Beijing appeared to have treated Cleverly and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo - who was in Beijing early last week - differently.

"Cleverly was not received by any members of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party - a very different reception compared with the US commerce secretary ... who had an audience with Premier Li," she said.

According to Yu, China is eager to revive foreign investment to boost its slowing economy but remains "perplexed" by the chaos in British politics, especially Brexit and the succession of prime ministers in its aftermath.

"China is therefore re-evaluating its relationship with London and the longevity of the current government," she said, adding that China's economic woes had given Beijing new impetus to engage with Europe.

The British foreign secretary told reporters it would be a mistake to isolate China. Photo: EPA-EFE alt=The British foreign secretary told reporters it would be a mistake to isolate China. Photo: EPA-EFE>

George Magnus, a research associate at Oxford University's China Centre, noted that the British foreign secretary's trip came after those of four senior US cabinet members in the past two months, including Raimondo.

"From a Beijing perspective, the visit may have significance in a minor power paying respect to China and also from seeking dialogue," he said.

While Britain is still a G7 economy with global ambitions, "its political punch is not what it was inside the European Union", Magnus said. "There's no reason Beijing will take the UK as a serious political force, other than as an ally of the US, and it could suit China if it could persuade the UK to be partial to China's commerce and narratives, if that's possible."

He said many in Britain were sceptical about the Sunak government's China strategy, which has been criticised as lacking a coherent, unified approach.

"Cleverly's visit, seen from a UK perspective, seems a bit like the country's China policy: opaque, and leaving us wonder what the purpose is," he said.

Yu from Chatham House said Sunak's approach to Beijing was more nuanced than that of his predecessors, noting that he had stopped short of calling China a strategic threat.

"However, a major challenge has been balancing a pro-business attitude with the demands of China-sceptic Tory backbenchers," she said.

High-level exchanges are generally seen as positive at a time when the Cold War-style confrontation between China and the West is intensifying, according to Shi Yinhong, a professor of international affairs at Renmin University. But he said the impact of Cleverly's visit remained to be seen.

He said Beijing saw London as among the most vocal critics of China ideologically - and more confrontational than European powers such as Germany and France - and as an advocate of military intervention in the Indo-Pacific region.

Like Raimondo's China trip, Cleverly's visit was also partly aimed at reopening communication lines. "But having channels and what those channels can produce are two entirely different things," Shi said. "We have yet to see any signs of fundamental change in the current Sino-British ties that are overwhelmingly dominated by confrontation and competition."

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.