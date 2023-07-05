Britain dealing in ‘fantasyland economics’, says retail chief

John Roberts says when the cost base goes up for retailers ‘you either pass that on or go bust’ - News Scan

Britain is dealing in “fantasyland economics” in which companies are criticised for raising prices but face pressure to increase staff wages, one of the UK’s biggest electrical retailers has said.

John Roberts, the founder and chief executive of AO World, said it was “fanciful” that retailers would be able to bring prices down to a level they were at two years ago.

AO World employs around 3,600 staff, all of which are “paid more than they were previously”, Mr Roberts said.

He added: “That has got to filter its way through [to prices on the shelves].”

Retailers are facing growing scrutiny over rising food prices with unions accusing supermarkets of “grotesque profiteering”, claims which grocery bosses have denied.

Consumer price inflation, which includes food costs, increased 8.7pc over the year to May, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Grocery prices jumped by 18.3pc.

Mr Roberts said: “There’s a sort of fantasyland economics that goes on in the country that no one is allowed hardship, nothing is allowed to go up [in price], but everybody wants to earn more money.

“The Government spewed billions into Covid relief and that manifests itself in inflation – shock horror.”

He added that when the cost base goes up for retailers “you either pass that on or go bust”.

Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, has said “unsustainable” pay rises are to blame for stoking inflation.

Mr Bailey is under renewed pressure to tame inflation as figures published on Wednesday showed pay is continuing to soar across the services industry – in a further sign that price rises are becoming embedded in the UK economy.

The purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a closely-watched survey from S&P Global, showed mounting salaries are “overwhelmingly” the reason why companies’ costs are rising, with bosses having to pay more to recruit and keep the staff they need.

The Bank has raised its base rate from 0.1pc to 5pc since December 2021, with traders betting on rates rising to 6.25pc early next year.

Rising borrowing costs are also hammering government finances. The Debt Management Office raised £4bn on Wednesday by selling a two-year gilt, which came with an interest rate of almost 5.7pc, the steepest borrowing cost since 1999.

It underlines the scale of the challenge facing Britain’s debtors, with the Government’s borrowing cost seen as the “risk-free” rate on which loans to businesses and households are based.

Mr Robert’s comments came as AO World swung back into the black as it posted pre-tax profits of £7.6m for the year to April compared with a £10.5m loss a year earlier.

However, sales slumped 17pc during the same period, after the company stripped around £50m worth of costs out of its business by cutting staff numbers and reducing the range of products it sells.

Mr Roberts said households were also reining in spending on non-essential electricals while shifting toward paying for energy-saving white goods to help cut power bills.

He said: “In previous downturns, people might buy a cheaper fridge freezer but this is the first time we’ve seen a shift to energy-efficient products.

“Consumers are investing more in products to save in the lifecycle through energy efficiency.”

Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts this week said food inflation was easing, but labour costs would prevent prices from falling to where they were previously.

He said: “Prices are not going back to where they were because the cost of producing food is clearly elevated from where it was a year or two ago.”

