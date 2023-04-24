Britain’s demented war on landlords is driving inflation out of control

Buy-to-Let

Energy prices have skyrocketed. The war in Ukraine has driven up the cost of food. The Bank of England printed way too much money, and greedy companies are squeezing every last penny out of hard-pressed consumers.

There are many competing explanations for why inflation has run so high, and why we are struggling so much more than other nations to bring it back down again. Now the Government seems determined to make things worse.

The latest inflation figures make for depressing reading. The rate at which prices are rising remained stubbornly above 10pc, and well above the Bank of England's February prediction of 9.2pc. We are now the only country in Western Europe with double-digit inflation.

This is despite months of interest rate increases. The Government and the Bank of England have been quick to point the finger at other culprits; Vladimir Putin is to blame, or perhaps snarled up supply chains following the pandemic. But there is plenty of blame to go around, and at least some belongs with Michael Gove and his oddly named Department for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities.



Over the last few years, the Government has driven landlords out of the market. The Bank of England cited higher taxes, more regulation and increases in borrowing costs as the principal culprits. The result? Rents are going through the roof, as anyone who has tried to find a new place over the last few months will testify.

This demented war on landlords is now a major factor in the cost of living spiralling out of control. Until the Government calls a truce, and lets developers get on with building homes instead of trying to micro-manage the rental sector, we have no realistic prospect of bringing it back down again.

Dig into the inflation data, and two categories quickly leap out. One is food, rising by more than 19pc over the last year. The other is “housing and household services”, which are up by an eye-watering 26pc. For price data nerds, admittedly a smallish tribe, these housing costs are complex because the basket includes a whole bunch of things, ranging from the cost of a plumber to your electricity bill. But it is impossible to ignore the role soaring rents have played.

Story continues

The latest data shows that rents across the country rose by an average of 4.9pc the last year, double the rate of increase only a year ago. And of course, these figures may well understate the increase faced by any individual, as it measures all rents while the actual amount charged typically only jumps when a property is vacated and re-let.

In parts of London, rents are rising by 30pc or more; it isn't surprising that politicians such as Sadiq Khan are already calling for rent controls, or that they've already been imposed in Scotland’s Soviet Republic.

There's no particular mystery as to why this is happening. Over the last decade, the Government has launched a series of attacks on landlords. They can no longer offset all of their mortgage interest costs against their rent unless they transfer properties to a limited company.

The Government is planning to scrap “no fault” evictions. Landlords have to perform immigration checks, a task you might think the Home Office was better suited for, and now they may well have to expensively upgrade their properties to meet an arbitrary net-zero target as well. No-one has actually suggested sending them to re-education camps yet, but you get the sense some politicians are at least considering it.

The completely predictable result is that landlords are getting out and doing something else with their money. An estimated 140,000 landlords retired, sold up and left the market last year according to research by Hampton’s and a further 500,000 are expected to follow over the next five years.

When supply collapses, prices soar, as five minutes with an economics textbook would tell you. And we are seeing that right now with rents. There are so few available, tenants are forced to pay way more every year.

This is making the inflation crisis far worse than it needs to be. To start with, rents are a direct component of the price index. If they carry on going up, then even as energy and food prices start to fall inflation will remain stubbornly higher than planned, and interest rates will need to stay high.

Moreover, this will all feed through into inflationary expectations, which most economists – and certainly the Bank of England – believe are a major driver of rising prices. If your rent just went up by 25pc, you will naturally believe inflation is high, and you will demand a higher salary. Before we know it, we're in the middle of a good old fashioned wage-price spiral.

The simple fact of the matter is that the Government has made an almighty mess of housing policy for years. We need lots of affordable homes for people to buy, and homes for people to rent as well, depending on their circumstances. The only way to achieve that is to rip up planning restrictions, overrule local councils and the courts, and start building a lot more.

The war on landlords has already backfired badly, sending rents spiralling out of control. And now it is driving inflation higher too. The worst part of it all is that there is no sign whatsoever that the Government realises it is to blame.