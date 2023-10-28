How Britain descended into a state of total economic despair

britain despair

Widespread despondency among British households will be the backdrop for next year’s general election, a new study has found, as economic gloom clouds national sentiment.

Research shows that levels of pessimism across the UK are now greater than at the height of the pandemic and during the 2008 financial crisis.

The findings from Thinks Insight & Strategy, a research institute, will serve as unhappy reading for Rishi Sunak as he fights to win over voters who are overwhelmingly downbeat about the country’s outlook.

Currently, the share of people pessimistic about Britain’s future outweighs those who are optimistic by a margin of -39pc, research shows.

This is higher than a margin of -34pc recorded in September 2020 when the country was nearing its second lockdown.

Ben Shimshon, chief executive of Thinks, says the numbers are damning: “Qualitatively, it’s the most negative outlook I’ve seen since I began my career in opinion research back in 2007. There has been just a fundamental loss of confidence in the country.

“On the UK economy, inflation, the NHS, immigration, schools, all sorts of key issues, what we see is just incredibly high levels of despondency about almost all of these things.”

Thinks surveyed 2,100 adults for its Mood of the Nation report, one of which said Britain is returning to the Victorian era standards: “We seem to be going back to those times with the increase in living costs for the basic necessities. That shouldn’t be the case for a country that’s one of the world’s biggest economies.”

These fears were echoed by Shimshon, who adds: “There has always been this narrative about the country that we are in decline, that we are punching above our weight and we are going to get found out.

“There is a feeling now that we have levelled down and this is actually who we are – that things are just a bit crap. The basic feeling is that everything is broken.”

You don’t have to look far to find statistics detailing nationwide hardship, as the UK is currently suffering from its biggest hit to real pay on record, while rent growth in England has also hit a record high for 11 successive months.

However, by contrast, Britain’s unemployment rate is hovering at near-record lows, which raises the question, are things really as bad as they’ve ever been?

“If the question is ‘Are the economic fundamentals bad?’ Then I’m going to say that, on average, they’re not. I wouldn’t say that we are in a good place. But we have been a lot worse at different points in the past,” says Jonathan Wadsworth, professor of economics at Royal Holloway College and an associate at LSE’s Centre for Economic Performance.

“GDP is not exactly robust, but it’s not in the depths of a recession.”

However, optimism is not a measure of how good or bad things are, but whether they will improve – and experts fear this faith has been lost.

“The belief in the mechanisms for us to have a better future is really low,” says Shimshon, whose research found that the majority of people surveyed believe Britain’s best years are behind it.

Wadsworth says this has been driven by 15 years of economic stagnation.

“People look around them and see infrastructure that has not been repaired,” he says. “They are queuing to get to the doctor and the hospital.”

Yet, that is not to say Britain is suffering from a sense of social breakdown, says Shimshon, as figures show there is not a broad-based feeling that crime is getting worse.

“It’s primarily about the direction of the country and the feeling of whether or not my kids are going to be better off than me,” he says.

The cost of living crisis, immigration and housing achieved the lowest scores in terms of how people think things are in the UK at the moment.

Yet, Shimshon says one of the biggest problems is home ownership and affordability.

“Even for many young professionals, the idea that you’re going to afford a house is pie in the sky,” he says. “What is striking is the sense of resignation.

“Not only is there a feeling that nothing works any more, but for many, there’s also an expectation that this is just the way things will be from here on in.”

Crucially, when it comes to the national mood, everything is relative.

“In the middle of the pandemic, there was a clear explanation for what had gone wrong, and it was external to the country. There wasn’t this feeling that the UK is uniquely impacted by these things or that there is something that we have done,” says Shimshon.

While many people felt that the Government handled the pandemic relatively well, certainly in terms of the vaccine rollout, the majority now feel that Britain is doing worse than rival countries in terms of the cost of living crisis, says Shimshon.

This growing sense of national despair will undoubtedly have ripple effects for those in Westminster.

Rishi Sunak’s five priorities – to halve inflation, grow the economy, get debt falling, cut NHS waiting lists and stop small boats – are broadly the nation’s priorities, says Shimshon.

However, he adds: “Nobody thinks they will happen.”

