Britain’s economy almost as weak as Argentina, warns OECD

Britain will be one of the worst performing advanced economies this year and next, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has warned, with only Argentina performing worse over the next two years.

The organisation said Britain’s growth this year would only outpace Germany and Argentina, while next year only Argentina will be below the UK.

The prediction comes amid a row between former Bank of England governor Mark Carney and Liz Truss over whether Britain is turning into Argentina.

Mr Carney earlier this week accused Ms Truss of turning Britain into “Argentina on the Channel” with her mini-Budget.

Ms Truss hit back and claimed that Mr Carney was himself responsible for Britain’s economic problems, given his role in “the 25-year economic consensus that has led to low growth across the Western world.”

Argentina has become synonymous with economic dysfunction after defaulting on its international debts nine times in its history.

The OECD on Tuesday downgraded its expectations for UK growth next year by 0.2 percentage points, saying it now expects the economy to expand by just 0.8pc in 2024.

The only worse advanced economy is expected to be Argentina, where the economy is forecast to shrink by 1.2pc next year.

The OECD said data from Britain suggests that the economy was starting to turn as higher interest rates begin to weigh on the economy.

This year, the UK economy will grow by only 0.3pc – a tenth of the 3.1pc growth the OECD has forecast across the G20 in its Interim Economic Outlook.

Britain is expected to be significantly outpaced by Russia, where the economy will grow by 0.8pc in 2023 and 0.9pc next year despite the war in Ukraine.

Inflation in the UK is forecast to average 7.2pc this year. Next year it is expected to cool to 2.9pc – still in excess of the Bank of England’s 2pc target, but below the G20 average of 4.8pc.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Today the OECD have set out a challenging global picture, but it is good news that they expect UK inflation to drop below 3pc next year.

“It is only by halving inflation that we can deliver higher growth and living standards. We were among the fastest in the G7 to recover from the pandemic, and the IMF have said we will grow faster than Germany, France, and Italy in the long term.”

The OECD upgraded its forecast for global growth this year from 2.7pc to 3pc.

However, it downgraded its prediction for 2024 from 2.9pc to 2.7pc and warned that the global outlook could get much worse as the toll of successive interest rate rises ripples through the world economy.

It said in its report: “Risks remain tilted to the downside. Uncertainty about the strength and speed of monetary policy transmission and the persistence of inflation are key concerns.

“The adverse effects of higher interest rates could prove stronger than expected, and greater inflation persistence would require additional policy tightening that might expose financial vulnerabilities.”

Across the Euro area, the Paris-based group said it expected GDP to grow by 0.6pc in 2023 and 1.1pc in 2024.

