Britain’s economy has a ‘sprained ankle, not a broken leg’, says Hunt

The UK economy has a “sprained ankle” rather than a “broken leg”, according to Jeremy Hunt, who warned that people who talked down Britain had consistently been wrong.

The Chancellor admitted the UK had fallen into a “low growth paradigm” since the 2008 financial crisis alongside other major advanced economies.

However, he dismissed claims that Britain was “going to hell in a handcart” as too pessimistic.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the Resolution Foundation, Mr Hunt admitted that while UK productivity had not risen as quickly as economies such as the US, France and Canada, he said tax cuts announced in his Autumn Statement would help boost investment.

He also signalled ambition to boost public investment if the economy improved further, which comes after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer indicated he will not “turn on the spending taps” if he wins the next election.

Responding to an audience member who asked why the think-tank had described Britain’s economy as having a “broken leg”, Mr Hunt said: “I think it’s really important not to lose our self-belief.

“If we’re going to go into dealing with the sprained ankle rather than the broken leg, let’s do so from a perspective of positivity because we’ve got so much going for us.”

He said entrepreneurs including Elon Musk had praised Britain’s status as a hub for investment in artificial intelligence, while Britain’s education system was also the envy of the world.

Mr Hunt also said many predictions by forecasters and commentators had been too gloomy, including the Government’s own independent forecaster.

“What we shouldn’t lose is the fact that despite lots of venerable magazines saying that we’re going to hell in a handcart, we always confound expectations in this country, and we do far better than everyone says,” the Chancellor said.

“A year ago, all these experts were saying that the economy was going to contract. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said it was going to contract by 1.4pc. It’s actually [predicted to] grow by 0.6pc. That’s a 2pc difference in just one year.”

Mr Hunt also continued to attack Labour’s £28bn green spending pledge and claimed that this government had regained “fiscal probity”.

He said: “It is not possible to meet our fiscal rule to reduce debt in five years, and to increase borrowing by £28bn.”

“I don’t think you want declining public investment, and I hope we get to a place where we don’t have that.”

