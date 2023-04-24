Britain and EU vow to protect wind farms from Putin's sabotage

REDCAR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Wind turbines form part of the Teesside Wind Farm on October 18, 2022 in Redcar, England. Teesside Wind Farm, also referred to as Redcar Wind Farm, is a 27 turbine 62 MW capacity offshore wind farm constructed just to the east of the mouth of the River Tees and 1.5 km north of Redcar off the North Yorkshire coast, in the North Sea. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Britain is joining forces with the European Union to protect offshore wind farms and pipelines from Vladimir Putin in a new security pact.

The proposals include joint patrols using drones, as well as sharing information and intelligence to protect power supplies across the Continent from the Russian President.

It follows reports last week that Russian spy ships were mapping wind farms and key communication cables in the North Sea as part of plans to sabotage them.

Urusla von der Leyen, the European Commission’s president, warned on Monday that the bloc's critical infrastructure is “under threat”.

Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines between Russia and Germany last year cut gas supplies to the EU and raised the prospect of further attacks.

Last week, Moscow threatened Europe with a fresh gas crisis as it scrambles to restock reserves. Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned gas supplier, said the continent had made it through winter owing to mild temperatures but warned there “is no guarantee that nature will make such a gift” again.

Speaking on the sidelines of the North Sea Summit with EU leaders in Ostend, Belgium on Monday, Grant Shapps, the UK’s energy security secretary, said: “We are increasing international cooperation. We are reviewing measures, including drones.”

He added that Britain has “tramped up monitoring of the situation” to protect infrastructure.

Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, told the summit: “As the past year has brutally shown, we need to effectively protect our offshore industry.

“The EU and Nato play an important role.”

Leaders from nine countries including Germany, Denmark, Ireland and the Netherlands meet to plan a major expansion of offshore wind in the North Sea at the summit.

FILE PHOTO: Grant Shapps,UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, is shown robotics by an apprentice during a visit to the UK Atomic Energy Authority, Culham Science Centre, Abingdon, Oxfordshire, Picture date: Thursday March 30, 2023. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo - Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS

They want to turn the North Sea into a major renewable energy hub as part of plans to cut carbon emissions and cut reliance on Russian gas.

The Kremlin’s decision to weaponise gas supplies to Europe since its invasion of Ukraine has accelerated efforts in Europe to move to cleaner energy.

Plans under discussion include a new 1.8 gigawatt (GW) electricity cable connecting the Netherlands and the UK to each other's power markets and to wind turbines in the middle.

The nine countries are aiming for a combined 120 gigawatts of North Sea offshore wind capacity by 2030 – enough to power millions of homes – and 300GW by 2050.

However, the new turbines and cables also create fresh vulnerabilities, given the risk they could be damaged by hostile actors – potentially causing blackouts.

Alexander De Croo, Belgium’s prime minister, warned European countries faced an unprecedented threat from saboteurs as critical infrastructure plans for the North Sea are accelerated.

Speaking to the Telegraph, he said: “When we started building wind farms many years ago this threat was not on the horizon.

“We need to better organise ourselves monitoring it and then while building new parks, we can do security by design.

“It’s a whole new domain we hadn’t talked about a year ago."

Mr De Croo said underwater internet cables and connectors carrying electricity and gas pipelines were potential targets where protections need to be increased.

He said: “They’re worth lots. There is a reason you keep boats away from them.”

Ms von der Leyen said the EU and the Nato military alliance have created a joint task force in the light of recent attempts by Russia to map wind farms and undersea cables in the North Sea.

She said: “We have followed the situation very closely because we know our critical infrastructure is under threat.

The EU and Nato’s joint efforts will focus on improving defences around wind farms.

Emmanuel Macron, France’s president, said he was ready to offer resources to better protect new infrastructure projects in the North Sea.

He said: “We are available.

“It is part of our national defence strategy to be involved in the defence of critical infrastructures for energy and telecommunications.”

The Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “It's pretty obvious from what Russia has done in Ukraine, or Russia has done in Georgia, or what Russia has done in Chechnya and other parts of Europe, that this is a country that bears its neighbours ill-will.

“We need to face up to that if we haven't faced up to it already. And it's one of the many reasons why we need to work with our partners in the European Union and in America and elsewhere when it comes to enhancing our security.”

The cause of the damage to the Nord Stream pipelines last September has not yet been established. Mette Frederiksen, the Danish prime minister, said investigations were ongoing.

Britain was invited to the annual North Sea Summit for the first time in a sign of thawing post-Brexit relations, as well as its critical role in the basin and in the offshore wind market.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 27, 2022 this handout picture released by the Danish Defence Command shows the gas leak at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as it is seen from the Danish Defence's F-16 rejection response off the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm, south of Dueodde. - US officials have seen new intelligence that indicates a "pro-Ukrainian group" was responsible for the sabotage last year of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the New York Times reported March 7, 2022. (Photo by Handout / DANISH DEFENCE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DANISH DEFENCE " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - LARGER VERSION (Photo by HANDOUT/DANISH DEFENCE/AFP via Getty Images) - DANISH DEFENCE/AFP via Getty Images

However, Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, did not attend, leaving the UK unrepresented in the line-up of country leaders presenting the new green energy ambitions on stage, including France's President Macron and Germany's Olaf Scholz.

Instead, Mr Shapps attended as energy minister. He was joined at the conference by business leaders including the chief executive of developer SSE, Alistair Phillips-Davies.

Mr Shapps said the prime minister had a previous commitment to meet more than 200 business leaders on Monday at the “Business Connect” conference designed to reboot the government’s relation with businesses.

“No-one thinks we’re not a key player here, but the prime minister can’t be in two places at once,” he added.

Separately, Mr Shapps today accuses Just Stop Oil “eco-zealots” of helping President Putin weaponise energy by calling for the end of North Sea oil and gas.

Demands to end fossil fuel licensing from Just Stop Oil protesters, who yesterday blocked roads in central London, would weaken Britain’s energy independence and cause bills to soar, the energy security secretary writes in the Telegraph.

The comments from Mr Shapps come as the Energy Bill is introduced in the Commons to give the Government new powers to protect Britain's fuel supply from threats to national security and malicious protests.

Just Stop Oil protesters on Monday held up hundreds of vehicles in a “slow march” during rush hour in central London on the first of what it said would be a new wave of disruption.

Writing in the Telegraph, Mr Shapps says: “What the Just Stop Oil activists and other agitators who threaten to disrupt this country fail to grasp is that this generation-defining switch to cleaner and cheaper energy isn’t something that can happen overnight. It is a marathon, not a sprint.

“The eco-zealots who want to turn off the North Sea supply of oil and gas, sending energy bills soaring and weakening our country’s energy independence, never seem to fathom this point.

“Indeed, they seem intent on helping Putin’s use of energy as a weapon of war against the west.”