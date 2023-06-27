Britain faces months-long wait for talks with Brussels over future of the City

Jeremy Hunt became the first chancellor to visit Brussels in more than three years on Tuesday - AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

Britain faces having to wait months for high-level talks to secure the City of London access to EU financial markets despite striking a new agreement with the bloc.

Jeremy Hunt travelled to Brussels on Tuesday to sign a memorandum of understanding with the European Commission, designed to boost regulatory cooperation on financial services.

The Chancellor said he was “absolutely delighted” with the pact, adding: “We also see it as an important turning point... We see this very much as not the end of the process, but the beginning.”

The deal, however, made no mention of Brussels granting market access, known as equivalence, for the City. Regulatory ‘equivalence’ permits non-EU countries access to the bloc’s markets based on how similar, or equivalent, its rules are.

A spokesman for the Commission said the deal “does not restore UK access to the EU, nor prejudices adoption of equivalence decisions”.

Instead, the agreement means that the two sides will establish a forum to discuss “voluntary regulatory co-operation on financial services issues”.

A source told the Telegraph that there are “tentative” plans for the first of the bi-annual meetings to be held in October.

The expected wait for the talks comes after the deal was held up for two years because of the tetchy relations between Britain and Brussels following the finalisation of the UK-EU trade deal.

However, there have been signs of thawing relations in recent weeks, brought about by the signing of the “Windsor Framework”, which resolved the row over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements. Mr Hunt was the first chancellor to visit the Belgian capital in more than three years.

The 'Windsor Framework' negotiated by Rishi Sunak's government has thawed relations between the UK and EU - DAN KITWOOD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Mairead McGuinness, the EU’s financial services commissioner, said: “It’s fair to say we’ve turned a page on our relationship... This has allowed us to move forward in a spirit of partnership based on trustful operation and delivering benefits for people on both sides.”

However, lawyers warned Britain not to expect major compromises from Brussels as the two sides thrash out market access. Etay Katz, a financial services lawyer at Ashurst, said: “Fundamentally, the EU is competing with the UK for financial business and thus we do not expect any meaningful concessions from the EU other than those dictated by self-interest or systemic considerations.”

The Commission has long been accused of holding up any decision on equivalence for the City, citing concerns that the UK has yet set out its plans for post-Brexit regulatory divergence. After Britain’s split from the bloc, Amsterdam overtook London as Europe’s largest share trading hub.

Brussels refused to make any provision for financial services in the trade deal.

Equivalence can be withdrawn unilaterally by either side with as little as 30 days notice.

This has been used by Eurocrats as political leverage in a number of negotiations, including a bid to force Switzerland to renegotiate its relationship with the EU.

