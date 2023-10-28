Britain is as good a place to be black as white, says Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch is tired of talking about toilets, but has plenty to say on race - Androniki Christodoulou for The Telegraph

Kemi Badenoch is tired of talking about her upbringing in Nigeria where she had to bring a machete for cutting grass to school and grew up without running water and electricity. “Do we have to? I have spoken a lot about that recently,” she asks exasperated.

The Business and Trade Secretary, who is the most senior black woman in Government and describes herself as a de-facto immigrant, wants to get on with the job. Having arrived in Tokyo late the previous evening to promote British luxury brands she is about to head to the G7 Trade Summit taking place this weekend in Osaka.

Sitting in a neat room at the British Embassy the secretary of state is dressed in a pristine blue dress with matching heels. She shows no sign of jet lag even if she says she has barely slept.

But while Badenoch may be bored of revisiting how she arrived in Britain aged 16 with £100 and worked in McDonald’s in Wimbledon, she has a lot to say about race.

As the Minister for Women and Equalities, she sparked widespread controversy only weeks ago when she said she told her children that Britain is “the best country in the world to be black”.

Does she really believe it is as good a place to be black as it is to be white? “I think so,” she says.

“Being an ethnic minority irrespective of what country you’re in is challenging and that is just human nature. Even in countries where everybody is black, when you have ethnic minorities within them as I saw within Nigeria they often face very significant discrimination, more so than the sort of discrimination which I have seen myself in the UK.”

Such remarks have made her a highly divisive figure, having previously said she “does not care about colonialism”. Critics accuse her of pandering to Conservative activists and legitimising racism.

Badenoch is unfazed: “When I’m making that statement I’m not saying that our country is perfect, but I’m saying that our country is better than others in handling differences.

Story continues

“The message I would say to many of those people who want to portray life in the UK as being so terrible is that if it was so, why is it that people keep coming here?”

The anti-woke darling of the right, and a relatively young senior minister at age 43, is difficult to pigeonhole. She has British citizenship, as her mother travelled to London to give birth, but grew up in Nigeria and the US. As a younger woman of colour, she has spoken of several times being mistaken for a Labour MP in parliament.

Such assumptions could not be more misguided. Badenoch has been a Conservative member since the age of 25. She met her husband Hamish, a banker, at a party grassroots event.

She has described Brexit as “the greatest ever vote of confidence in the project of the United Kingdom”. Unsurprisingly, she gets annoyed that people think she should have certain opinions because she is black.

“What many of those critics are trying to do is silence people like me. Because as long as there are people like me out there showing what a success the UK is at hosting people from other countries, they are not going to be able to make profit from stoking division, so I make no apologies for that,” she says.

Badenoch has spent a great deal of time discussing toilets and defending having female spaces that exclude transgender women.

What does she say to people who accuse her of trying to distract from the Conservatives’ poor economic record and Britain’s high tax burden by talking about loos?

“I think that they’re not paying attention,” she says bluntly. “It’s very amusing because people ask, ‘why are you talking about gender? Why are you talking about race all the time?’”

“These issues are inextricably linked,” she says. “When you have gender ideology and critical race theory permeating through institutions, people are not focused on the bread and butter issues. What I’m trying to say is stop messing around with toilets and do your job. I am then the one being accused of not doing my job.”

When it comes to business and trade policy, Badenoch has gained a reputation for taking a more pragmatic approach. She was widely criticised by Brexiteers for refusing to review or revoke all EU-era laws by the end of 2023, scrapping only around 600 out of 4,000-plus – something many businesses had been calling for.

Sunak helped propel Badenoch to senior levels of government - UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Liz Truss promoted Badenoch to Secretary of State for International Trade last year. Rishi Sunak then expanded her brief to include business in a department merger in February.

Observers speculated whether the move was intended to keep Badenoch as busy as possible to make her less of a leadership threat or merely a vote of confidence. A compliment in any case.

She has since faced criticism for being overly focused on trade while snubbing businesses – something Badenoch vehemently rejects.

“It isn’t true that I don’t meet business. If you actually look at my ministerial returns, you can see all the businesses that I’ve been meeting regularly, hosting big events where hundreds of them turn up. I’ll speak to all of them. I think what people see differently from me is that it’s not about my Instagram,” she says.

Labour, which is 24 points ahead in the polls and decimated the Conservatives in recent by-elections, has been chipping away at the Tories’ image as the party of business.

At Labour’s party conference, Sir Keir Starmer and shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds addressed a full room of 200 chief executives, chairmen and business leaders from firms like Rolls-Royce, Ikea, Siemens and the National Grid who had paid handsome sums to be there.

“I’m not worried at all,” Badenoch shrugs. “What they don’t know is that after the businesses speak to Labour, they come back to us and tell us what Labour said and they’re not that impressed. Many businesses will meet them, of course, but it’s the second and the third meetings that they’re not getting.”

She claims that Labour has failed to identify the issues that businesses face and “have not done their homework”. “They’re not actually doing any serious analysis, they can’t point to regulations that they think are problematic and they just assume that the EU is the answer to everything,“ she says.

Badenoch spent the evening before at an embassy dinner wooing British luxury firms and Japanese buyers in an attempt to boost British exports. Many of the brands spoke highly of the opportunities that came as a result of the government-orchestrated networking, but there was tension, too.

The decision to scrap duty-free shopping for tourists after separating from the European Union has dealt a death knell to many retailers since 2021.

Several of those in the room said they had taken big hits to revenues and warned that tourists snubbing London for Paris or Milan also meant lost profits for hotels and restaurants.

“It is something that businesses raised with me a lot,” Badenoch admits. “I’m very keen for them to know we understand the arguments that they’re making.”

The next item on her agenda after our meeting was hearing more about the Japanese duty-free system, she says.

But even so, any decision would be a matter for Jeremy Hunt.

“I can’t decide on whether the system would come in. But what I can do is look at options for what a new system could look like if the Treasury ever made the decision to switch it back on,” she says.

Another looming issue is a cliff-edge deadline that will see 10pc tariffs slapped on electric vehicles exported between the UK and EU unless an agreement is reached by 1 January.

Carmakers on both sides of the channel have warned the new “rules of origin”, which mean 45pc of the value of an electric vehicle must originate from either the UK or the EU, would benefit Chinese manufacturers and threaten jobs.

But with only two months to go, Badenoch is still short on good news. The EU has been reluctant so far, she says.

“There is a natural review period in 2025. I think that they will probably have wanted to wait until then.”

She cites it as a perfect example of the kind of bureaucracy proving that Brexit was the right decision.

The issue that is holding it up is “really about setting precedents in terms of changing texts”.

“I do hope that the EU is going to come around. But if they don’t, we will be ready,” Badenoch says.

She will not elaborate on what measures would be put in place to support the industry – but given her scepticism of subsidies, an option that seems likely is tax breaks.

Badenoch also stands out among her peers as someone with a tech background who entered politics after having an established career.

She studied engineering at Sussex University and worked as a software engineer while reading law part-time and then embarking on a career in finance. Her CV includes the bank Coutts, which was recently embroiled in the Nigel Farage de-banking row, and the Spectator Magazine where she was a digital director.

With three children at home and the youngest only four, there is little time to unwind for the Business and Trade Secretary. Asked how she likes to relax, Badenoch says: “The work never stops”.

Yet thinking of her in the same vein as former prime minister Theresa May who claimed the naughtiest thing she had ever done was running through a field of wheat misses the mark.

Badenoch’s answer to a similar question was admitting to hacking into a Labour MP’s website a decade earlier and changing it to “say nice things about Tories”. She later apologised to former cabinet minister Harriet Harman.

In her 2017 maiden speech in parliament, Badenoch provoked giggles by quoting Woody Allen and said democracy was like sex. “If it’s not messy you’re not doing it right.”

And messy it has been. Being responsible for trade, half of Badenoch’s role is boosting Britain’s exports. The biggest deal within reach is an agreement with India, which has several times said to be nearly ready.

Badenoch will not comment on what the pinch points are. “It’s very difficult at this point and I am working very hard,” she says. In what appears to be a thinly veiled swipe at Suella Braverman, she adds that what “will be helpful is if we have as little noise around the deal signing as possible”.

The Home Secretary had been critical of allowing more immigration from India and claimed Indian nationals were “the largest group of people who overstay” visas.

“Whenever we see lots of people assuming that this is a visa deal, it makes things harder when we’re talking to our counterparts,” Badenoch says.

With elections coming up in the UK and India next year, there is a risk that the work will again stall.

The US has shown little interest in greater trade with the UK under Joe Biden. This may change if Donald Trump returns to the White House next year, she says.

“It is true that Donald Trump wanted to sign one with us when he was president. A lot of work had already gone into that, which the Biden administration put aside” Badenoch says.

In a recent win for her, the UK joined an Indo-Pacific trade deal known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Many critics were however quick to point out that the economic benefits will take years to materialise and will even then be small.

The biggest issue of the day is the Israel-Hamas war, which is threatening to erupt into a regional conflict. Badenoch admits that it is likely heightening the possibility of a terror attack in the UK.

“Whenever there’s heightened tension, there’s almost always an increased risk. But I have full confidence in the security services in our country and the police in terms of their ability to keep us safe,” she says.

Badenoch also criticises the BBC’s refusal to label Hamas terrorists.

“Given all of the footage that we saw we were in no doubt that what we’re looking at was a terror attack,” Badenoch says.

“I think in an attempt to be impartial there was a false equivalence that was being drawn, which has received a lot of heavy criticism,” she adds.

It comes as Qatar is funnelling millions of investments into Canary Wharf amid criticism that the Gulf state is housing Hamas terrorists. “If you stop doing business with people, if you stop talking to them, then you have less influence and you’re unable to help shape the outcome of events,” she says.

Another area where such pragmatism comes through is in her approach to net zero.

Unlike some of her colleagues, Badenoch has no doubt that climate change is happening. “I can see”, she said when asked about it last summer.

Of the target itself, she says: “You need to have a plan. Legislating for something without a plan is not the way to go about things.”

But while Labour wants a full-steam-ahead approach, she repeats that no one wins by bankrupting “the country to reach net zero by 2050”.

“Why not 2049? Why not 2051? What we need to make sure is that we have a plan that takes the country with us, and it’s done in an affordable way,” she says.

Among her heroes, Badenoch has previously cited Margaret Thatcher and Winston Churchill.

But another great influence is the black economist Thomas Sowell. In last year’s leadership contest, she announced her bid with the quote: ”If you want to help people, tell them the truth; if you want to help yourself, tell them what they want to hear”.

Born to a poor black family in North Carolina, Sowell became one of the most important voices of the Reagan-era Conservative movement. He has also controversially questioned the existence of systemic racism.

His writing on economics and race is what drew Badenoch in.

“He does so in a way that is so eloquent and relentlessly quotable and shows there is a way for people to progress in society even where they are ethnic minorities. There is a pattern that you can follow, which is not the grievance studies pattern. I think that’s a really important message to show,” she says.

When launching her leadership bid last summer Badenoch called for “strong but limited government” and lower taxes accompanied by tight spending discipline.

Such wishes feel far removed from the UK where debt levels nearly eclipse the size of the economy and the tax burden is veering towards a 70-year high.

But it is not clear which taxes and parts of the state would get cut in Badenoch’s vision of a smaller government.

“You can have a smaller state without cutting back on public services. It’s really about making sure that we don’t live beyond our means and we think very carefully about the burdens of regulations that we put on people,” she says.

The Chancellor is in charge of tax cuts, she adds, but to get to a point where they are realistic “we need to look at the Government and how we can make regulation better and smarter”.

With an ageing population, a big long-term sickness problem and big demands on defence spending, she will need to find a lot of red tape to cut.

Badenoch comes from three generations of university-educated people. Her late father was a GP and her mother is a professor of physiology.

She has often spoken of how growing up in Nigeria under “socialist policies” made her become a Tory.

But Britons can learn something from Nigerians and their strong family values, she says.

“There is less of a problem with things like social care because people stay closer to their families, they have more children, there are more multi-generational households, which allows people to look after each other,” she says.

“I think that we can be at risk of isolating a lot of people. If I look at my constituency [Saffron Walden], there’s a lot of loneliness, there’s a lot of elderly isolation.”

Ever since Badenoch entered politics, her meteoric rise has provided fertile ground for leadership speculations. She came fourth in last summer’s contest but is tipped as Sunak’s heir by bookmakers.

She could well find herself as leader of the opposition in a year’s time if he fails to turn around a gaping poll gap.

Much like tax cuts, any such questions bring out her cautious and measured side which is absent when it comes to culture war issues.

“We have a great leader right now and the fact is that I stood last time and I wasn’t picked,” Badenoch is quick to say.

“We need to focus on who we have and make a really good effort in talking about the last 13 years of Conservative government, all of the good things that we have done.”

In a year’s time, she may be striking a different tone.

