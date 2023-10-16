Rising oil prices threaten to disrupt fight against inflation, analysts warn – latest updates

Surging oil prices sent Shell's share price to a record high today - PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The surge in oil prices since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas threatens to disrupt the fight against inflation, analysts have warned.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has risen 0.4pc today to tip above $91 a barrel, after surging by nearly 6pc on Friday. US-produced West Texas Intermediate has gained 0.6pc to rise above $88.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said that further gains to oil prices “threaten to disrupt the central banks’ war against inflation, and weigh on an already-bad-looking global economy”.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, added: “The Israel-Hamas war sent oil prices sharply higher last week, in a move that could derail inflation’s path back down towards more normal levels.

“WTI and Brent crude logged their biggest one-day percentage gains since April on Friday as the market tries to gauge the extent to which the conflict could involve oil exporters such as Iran.”

Surging oil prices sent Shell’s share price climbing as much as 1.6pc to an all-time high of 2,761.5p today as motorists brace themselves for higher prices at the pump.

It comes after Huw Pill, chief economist at the Bank of England, warned today that inflation remains “persistent” and could therefore require a “persistent response” from policymakers to bring it back to the 2pc target.

03:02 PM BST

Bitcoin falls back after spike to more than $30,000

The price of Bitcoin briefly surged by 10pc to more than $30,000 after speculation that US regulators were about to approve an exchange traded fund (ETF) tracking the digital currency.

However, the token has fallen back to just over $28,000 after asset manager BlackRock confirmed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is still reviewing its application for an ETF.

#Bitcoin reversed gains after BlackRock said that its application for an exchange-traded fund that invests directly in the cryptocurrency is still under review. pic.twitter.com/zYmutwWfc4 — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) October 16, 2023

02:54 PM BST

Protect care leavers by law, says John Lewis boss

The boss of the John Lewis Partnership has called on the Government to make being in care a protected characteristic, meaning it would be illegal to discriminate against them.

Dame Sharon White also said she has put pressure on current policymakers and Labour to introduce longer-term support for care leavers.

It came as the retailer unveiled a new brand, Made With Care, designed by people who have grown up in the care system, which it will sell in shops before Christmas.

Last year, the department store business focussed on a child in care in its popular Christmas advert and has since raised more than £1m for its Building Happier Futures programme aimed at supporting care leavers.

At an event at its Odney Club venue in Cookham, Berkshire, Dame Sharon told partners from the business and charity partners that it is seeking to help a “community that has been failed by the state”.

John Lewis Partnership chairman Dame Sharon White - Terry Murden/Alamy

02:40 PM BST

Wall Street gains at the open

US markets have opened higher as some of last week’s moves driven by worries about war in the Middle East unwind.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8pc to 33,921.16 after the opening bell, while the broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.7pc to 4,357.76.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has risen 0.7pc to 13,498.12.

02:32 PM BST

Bitcoin surges past $29,000

The price of Bitcoin has spiked to more than $29,000 (£24,140). It is unclear what is behind the move.

Bitcoin just exploded higher pic.twitter.com/zKE1QAlDsA — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) October 16, 2023

02:24 PM BST

WeWork makes Tolley its permanent boss

WeWork has named David Tolley as its new chief executive, replacing Sandeep Mathrani, who stepped down in May.

Mr Tolley had been named interim boss five months ago as the co-working office company struggled to cut costs.

Last month the company said it is renegotiating nearly all of its leases with landlords and plans to exit “unfit and underperforming” locations.

The reorganisation efforts will continue under Mr Tolley’s official leadership, WeWork said in a statement. WeWork shares are down more than 95pc this year.

WeWork is backed by Japan's SoftBank - REUTERS/Simon Newman

02:07 PM BST

Whisky workers to vote on strike action

Workers at a Scottish whisky distiller will vote on strike action after talks on pay collapsed.

Workers at Chivas Brothers, represented by GMB Scotland, have overwhelmingly backed industrial action in consultative ballots and a formal vote is scheduled to take place.

Chivas Brothers is best-known for its Chivas Regal whisky brand, but also produces Glenlivet, Ballantine’s and Royal Salute.

The company previously refused to revise a wage rise of 6.4pc to staff despite seeing an increase in sales.

GMB Scotland organiser David Hume said the offer was unacceptable, stating it is “no surprise” it was refused by workers.

He said: “Our members are being asked to accept a pay rise that is below the rate of inflation while reading how the owners are celebrating some of the highest sales ever recorded.”

Chivas Brothers workers will vote on strike action - Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

01:44 PM BST

Brent tips above $91 a barrel

The price of oil has risen amid the threat to supplies caused by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has risen 0.4pc today to tip above $91 a barrel. US-produced West Texas Intermediate has gained 0.6pc to rise above $88.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said:

The Israel-Hamas war sent oil prices sharply higher last week, in a move that could derail inflation’s path back down towards more normal levels. WTI and Brent crude logged their biggest one-day percentage gains since April on Friday as the market tries to gauge the extent to which the conflict could involve oil exporters such as Iran.

01:11 PM BST

Gas prices ease amid mild weather

UK natural gas prices eased after rallying more than 40pc last week as mild weather lowers the risk to supplies despite the conflict in the Middle East.

Britain’s benchmark contract has dropped as much as 8.9pc today to under 125p per therm as temperatures are predicted to rise during the week.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s benchmark, have slipped 8pc to below €50 per megawatt hour as gas supplies recover from top-producer Norway.

12:45 PM BST

Bankman-Fried may not testify in FTX trial if he is denied ADHD drugs, his lawyers warn

Sam Bankman-Fried will be unable to “meaningfully” testify in the FTX fraud trial if he does not receive enough medication to treat his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), his lawyers have warned.

Our senior technology reporter Matthew Field has the details:

The crypto tycoon, who is accused of wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy, is yet to give evidence in the New York trial and is allegedly struggling to concentrate during court hearings. Lawyers for Mr Bankman-Fried said this was due to him not receiving enough Adderall, which was a cause for “growing concern” because he had “not been able to concentrate at the level he ordinarily would”. “Mr Bankman-Fried has been doing his best to remain focused during the trial for the past two weeks, despite not having his prescribed dose of Adderall during the trial hours,” his lawyer Mark Cohen wrote in a letter to the court.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s legal team claim he is not being given enough ADHD medication despite a court ruling that he be offered his prescriptions - REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

12:16 PM BST

US markets poised to inch upwards

Wall Street’s main stock indexes edged higher in premarket trading ahead of this week’s corporate earnings from major banks, Tesla and Netflix, although tensions over the Israel-Hamas conflict kept gains in check.

Israeli bombardments intensified ahead of a likely ground invasion, dashing hopes of a brief ceasefire in southern Gaza as residents of the Hamas-ruled region said the overnight strikes were the heaviest yet in nine days of conflict.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped on Friday as deteriorating consumer sentiment data and the Middle East conflict kept investors away from riskier bets and overshadowed some upbeat earnings from big US banks.

Results from Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Johnson & Johnson, Tesla and Netflix are due this week.

Investors will also keep an eye on Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, who is set to speak during the day and on remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday.

Ahead of the opening bell, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.4pc, the S&P 500 was up 0.2pc and the Nasdaq 100 was little changed.

12:00 PM BST

Gold prices fall back after Middle East-fuelled rally

Gold prices have fallen today as traders take profits, although concerns over potential escalation of conflict in the Middle East kept bullion above the psychologically important $1,900 per ounce level.

Spot gold fell 0.9pc to $1,915.19 per ounce after hitting its highest since September 20 earlier. US gold futures dropped 0.7pc to $1,927.80.

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said:

Gold is holding up well because we still have a lot of uncertainty related to the Middle East and the potential for that to evolve into something very serious. We need to see whether there is enough movements in bonds and dollar to support these current levels or any further escalation in the Middle East, is what is required to send gold prices higher.

Gold, often used as a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty, jumped 3.4pc on Friday, its biggest one-day rise in seven months on strong safe-haven demand and short covering.

11:36 AM BST

Abrdn sells private equity business for £100m

Abrdn has agreed to sell its European-based private equity business in a £100m deal.

It will offload the £7.5bn unit to Nasdaq-listed Patria Investments after a review concluded the proceeds from a sale would be better spent within its core investment businesses.

The sale is expected to complete in the first half of next year.

Chief executive Stephen Bird said:

The sale of our European-headquartered private equity business to Patria Investments closely follows the completion of the sale of our US-headquartered private equity business to High Vista Strategies. This latest sale marks further progress in the reshaping of our investments business in line with previous guidance. We are continuing to reduce complexity and are focusing on areas where we are confident we can drive growth in the future.

11:18 AM BST

Pound steady as Pill hints at higher interest rates

The pound was up slightly against the dollar after the Bank of England’s chief economist Huw Pill indicated that the Bank of England will maintain a “persistent response” to inflation.

Sterling gained 0.1pc to remain north of $1.21 as traders also await a speech by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell later this week.

Mr Pill told the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum:

We cannot be complacent. We have work to do. That is why I think this notion of focusing on the persistent elements of inflation, focusing on a persistent response that will squeeze that consistent component of inflation out - which leads to description of Table Mountain - that is key to what we need to do. It is important that we do not declare victory prematurely just because of movements, which are relatively mechanical, in headline inflation, are working their way through.

10:57 AM BST

High interest rates may persist in US, says Yellen

Mr Pill’s comments on the Bank of England’s “persistent” response to inflation come as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said higher interest rates may continue in America.

She added that there was a need to be careful with public finances even though debt costs remain manageable.

Ms Yellen told Sky News:

The United States economy is in a good place. In terms of the fiscal situation... the US federal debt-to-GDP ratio is about 98pc at this point and the interest expense, which is a more relevant statistic, still remains manageable. Now it is true with higher interest rates - and those higher interest rates may persist, although that’s not clear - we have to be careful about fiscal path.

"Can America afford another war at this time?" - @WilfredFrost



US Treasury Sec @SecYellen says 'absolutely. America can afford to stand by Israel and Ukraine's struggle against Russia. She adds "the American economy is doing extremely well."https://t.co/2giukwUWRQ



📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/qi4eNnmIv7 — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 16, 2023

10:46 AM BST

Pill signals 'persistent monetary response' to inflation

Huw Pill used the word “persistent” frequently during his speech at an Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum event today, indicating rates may remain higher for longer.

The Bank of England’s chief economist said the Monetary Policy Committee still had “some work to do” to get inflation back down to 2pc, from its current level of 6.7pc.

Mr Pill said the “persistent components” of inflation were the main focus of policymakers.

He said: “If we have a persistent component of inflation, it seems natural to me that we have a persistent monetary response to it.”

The Bank of England will make its next decision on interest rates on November 2, having held interest rates steady at 5.25pc in September following 14 consecutive increases before that.

10:29 AM BST

UK must not declare victory over inflation prematurely, says Bank of England economist

Britain cannot be complacent over its battle against inflation, the Bank of England’s chief economist has said.

Our deputy economics editor Tim Wallace is listening to Huw Pill’s speech at the thinktank OMFIF (the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum):

Mr Pill insisted there is still work to do to slow price rises, adding it is important the UK does not declare victory over inflation prematurely. He reiterated that the Bank of England is “determined” to get inflation back down to its 2pc target, and that policymakers had “done a lot” on interest rates, which stand at 5.25pc. He said that persistent inflation requires a persistent response from the Bank.

10:01 AM BST

Shell shares hit record high as oil prices surge

Shell’s share price has hit a record high as oil prices surged in the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas.

The energy giant has gaioned more than 1pc today to hit a record high of 2,755p, valuing the oil giant at more than £183bn.

The company’s value has risen 10pc since October 4 when the Opec+ cartel pledged to maintain cuts to oil supplies around the globe.

Shell’s share price has gained 6.5pc since Hamas launched its attacks on Israel on October 7, which threatens to destabilise oil supplies from the Middle East.

The price of Brent crude has risen more than 7pc since the start of the conflict to more than $90 a barrel.

Oil surged more than 5pc on Friday as traders “pondered on the developments in Israel and started to price in the potential disruption to the global oil supply that may emanate from the conflict”, according to ActivTrades senior analyst Ricardo Evangelista.

He added: “The big question mark surrounds a possible spillover of the confrontation, which could affect major oil producers in the region, and how such a scenario could affect the global supply of crude.

“Against this background, uncertainty will remain high, in a dynamic likely to continue to support the price of the barrel.”

09:41 AM BST

Bank of England unlikely to raise interest rates again, says Aviva

Inflation will be close to 2pc by the end of next year and the Bank of England is unlikely to raise interest rates again to tame price rises, according to Aviva.

In its latest quarterly report, the insurance giant said interest rates are reaching their peak but the full impact will not be felt by Britons until the middle of next year, as fixed-rate mortgages are re-set to higher levels.

Michael Grady, chief economist at Aviva Investors, said:

As we head into the final months of 2023, it would appear that we may well be close to peak interest rates in the world’s major economies, if we aren’t already there. Core inflation has come down over the last year, the 2022 energy crisis has largely worked its way through, and the most recent round of central bank meetings in September saw the Federal Reserve and the BoE pause their rate hiking. The market now seems to be concentrated with the idea of ‘higher for longer’, a theme that will likely play out across 2024. Over the coming months, the pass-through of changes in monetary policy to the real economy and inflation depends on many factors. Setting aside temporary price-level shocks, a period of below-trend economic growth is often required when following on from a period of restrictive monetary policy, to create economic slack and weigh down on inflationary pressures.

09:26 AM BST

Bond yields rise amid inflation fears

Bond yields have risen amid inflation fears after European Central Bank officials reiterated monetary policy needs to remain restrictive as it is too early to declare victory over rising prices.

Inflation remains far too high, so monetary policy needs to restrict economic output for the foreseeable future, ECB policy hawk Joachim Nagel said on Saturday.

It comes after Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill said last week that inflation “has been too high, it remains too high”.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year UK gilt has risen more than six basis points to 4.45pc, while Germany’s 10-year bund yield, the benchmark for the eurozone, rose five basis points to 2.79pc.

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries as gained eight basis points to 4.69pc.

09:04 AM BST

Rouble slides as Putin introduces capital controls

The Russian rouble weakened slightly to around 97.5 to the dollar as capital controls obliging certain exporters to convert their foreign currency revenues into the domestic currency within two weeks came into force.

The rouble was 0.2pc weaker against the dollar, holding onto gains made last week as the currency pulled back from a more than 18-month low of 102.3450.

It had lost 0.5pc to trade at 102.64 versus the euro and was flat against the pound.

From today, 43 groups of exporting firms will be required to deposit no less than 80pc of foreign currency earnings with Russian banks and then sell at least 90pc of those proceeds on the domestic market within two weeks, the government said on Friday.

The rouble jumped about 3pc in one session last week after Vladimir Putin signed a decree mandating the reintroduction of capital controls similar to those imposed shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Moscow has said it will not publish the list of companies affected.

08:51 AM BST

Hipgnosis scraps dividend as US music royalties fall

Hipgnosis Songs Fund, the UK-listed music rights owner, has scrapped its plans to pay an interim dividend after it revealed changes to US royalty payments would lower its income.

The company said it was withdrawing the payout after its independent portfolio valuer Citrin Cooperman “materially reduced its expectations” for payments after changes to copyright laws in the US.

The changes to the rates paid by the US Copyright Royalty Board in relation to songs covering 2018 to 2022 meant the company needed to cancel the dividend announced last month to make sure it met its obligations under its revolving credit facility.

Hipgnosis shares fell as much as 14.5pc.

Hipgnosis

08:30 AM BST

FTSE 100 buoyed by rising oil prices

The commodity-focussed FTSE 100 opened the week higher as it was helped by elevated oil prices amid fears of an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

The blue-chip index rose 0.2pc and mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.1pc in early trading.

Asian equities slid and the safe-haven dollar was firm amid heightened anxiety over the escalating violence in Gaza and the prospect the conflict could spread beyond Israel and Hamas into the wider region.

Crude oil prices edged slightly lower but held above $90 a barrel, after surging nearly 6pc on Friday.

Energy stocks rose 0.8pc. Industrial metal miners jumped 1.3pc, tracking higher copper prices.

Among individual stocks, water supplier Severn Trent rose 1.7pc after Jefferies upgraded the stock to “buy” from “underperform.”

08:24 AM BST

Asian markets plunge amid fears of Country Garden default

Asian markets plunged amid concerns that China developer Country Garden will default on its debt this week, with traders already rattled by fears that the conflict between Israel and Hamas will become a wider Middle East crisis.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index in Japan dropped 2pc, or 656.96 points, to close at 31,659.03, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.5pc, or 35.21 points, to 2,273.54.

There were also steep losses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok Wellington, Jakarta and Manila.

Country Garden, China’s largest private developer, could be deemed in default by tomorrow should it fail to pay the upcoming coupon on its international debt.

The company, which has around $200bn (£163bn) in liabilities and nearly $11bn in dollar-denominated offshore bonds, has already missed payments worth HK$470mn ($60mn) and confirmed in a Hong Kong Stock Exchange statement last week that it was edging towards default.

Currency traders at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea - AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

08:05 AM BST

UK markets higher at the open

Stocks in London shifted higher as markets brace for an expected invasion by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

The energy-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.5pc to 7,633.94 while the midcap FTSE 250 gained 0.3pc to 17,496.99.

08:00 AM BST

Former Tuffnels depots revived by DX Group

DX Group has reopened 10 more former depots after buying them from administrators for the rival delivery firm this summer.

The Slough-based company struck a deal to rescue 15 Tuffnells Parcels Express sites and 250 staff in June.

Sheffield-based Tuffnells hired administrators from Interpath Advisory after it saw intensified pressure on its cash flow and failed in efforts to secure emergency funding.

The majority of Tuffnells’ 2,200 employees, working across its 33 UK depots, were made redundant as a result.

DX said the reopening of these 10 sites means that 12 in total have now restarted operations since the rescue deal.

It said this includes four freight depots in new locations for the business - in Andover, Hampshire; Haydock, Merseyside; Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire; and Lockerbie, in south-west Scotland.

Meanwhile, the other six new depots will replace existing sites and are located in Carnforth, Lancashire; Crawley, West Sussex; Dewsbury and Leeds, both in West Yorkshire; Northampton, Northamptonshire; and Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

Delivery company Tuffnells went into administration in June - Peter Fleming/iStock Editorial

07:52 AM BST

Frasers boosts stake in Boohoo

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has upped its stake in fast fashion firm Boohoo once again, less than two weeks after becoming its biggest single shareholder.

The owner of Sports Direct and Flannels brands increased its shareholding in Boohoo to 15.1pc from 13.4pc, according to filings.

Earlier this month, Frasers leapfrogged the co-founder of Boohoo - Mahmud Kamani - to become the largest single shareholder in the fashion company.

Mike Ashley's Frasers is now the largest shareholder in Boohoo - Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

07:15 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. Britain’s economy will grow by less than expected next year as the impact of higher interest rates takes its toll, economists have warned.

In a new forecast, EY cut its expectations for GDP growth in 2024 from 0.8pc to 0.7pc, while the economy is set to remain “sluggish” for the remainder of this year.

Economists blamed a lagged effect from the Bank of England’s recent string of interest rate increases, as well as a weaker-than-expected labour market.

Despite the gloomy forecast, EY upgraded its forecasts for 2023 GDP growth from 0.4pc to 0.6pc after the economy performed better than expected at the beginning of the year.

It said a likely end to interest rate increases, combined with falling inflation and a return to real wage growth should prevent the UK from falling into recession.

Hywel Ball, EY’s UK chairman, said: “The cost of debt is set to be the biggest headwind for the UK economy over the next 12 months, with consequences for both businesses and consumers.”

EY said inflation was now expected to fall slightly faster than previously forecast and could reach 4.5pc by the end of the year, before hitting the Bank of England’s 2pc target in the second half of 2024.

5 things to start your day

1) Sunak paves the way for driverless cars in four years | Driverless cars could be delivering groceries and transporting passengers on Britain’s roads within four years under plans being considered by the Government.

2) Private schools prepare for wave of mergers after Starmer confirms VAT raid | Thomas’s Battersea, the independent preparatory school in south-west London, is best known for educating the offspring of royalty and future celebrities.

3) Vogue owner Conde Nast posts 20pc slump in sales of glossy magazines | Sales of glossy magazines slumped by a fifth last year as readers turned their backs on lifestyle titles, accounts from Conde Nast show.

4) The airline parts scandal sparking panic and introspection in aerospace | What started off as simply an errant part spotted in a Portuguese repair centre has spiralled into a crisis.

5) How Labour could sabotage its big play for business | Workers and unions created the Labour Party. Yet Keir Starmer is keen to appeal to a very different constituency.

What happened overnight

Crude oil held above $90 a barrel, stocks slid and the safe-haven dollar was firm amid heightened anxiety over escalating violence in Gaza and the prospect the conflict could spread beyond Israel and Hamas into the wider region.

Israel’s shekel sank to a more than eight-year low after the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, vowed to “demolish Hamas” in retaliation for the rampage on October 7 that killed 1,300 people in the worst attack on civilians in Israel’s history.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return to Israel today following talks with Arab officials.

Brent crude futures reached a recent high of $91.20 before trading little changed just below $91, following Friday’s 5.7pc surge.

Japan’s Nikkei share average fell as much as 2pc, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.4pc and mainland blue chips dropped 0.7pc.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.4pc, New Zealand’s equity benchmark slid about 1pc.

