Britain’s high streets risk becoming ‘looting ground’ for shoplifters, says John Lewis boss

Dame Sharon says rising crime, unfair business rates, tourist tax and sclerotic planning rules are impacting the high street

High streets risk becoming a “looting ground” for criminals gangs, the boss of John Lewis has warned, as the department store calls for a Royal Commission review into dying town centres.

Dame Sharon White, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, has said high streets are being blighted by a rise in shoplifting and antisocial behavior, following years of shop closures which have left town and city centres with boarded up storefronts or “seemingly endless” rows of charity shops and vape vendors.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, she is calling on ministers to set up a Royal Commission to investigate the health of towns – and how to revitalise them – for the first time since the Victorian era.

More than 6,000 UK shops have shut their doors in the past five years, according to industry figures, as shoppers increasingly prefer to shop online.

Alongside rising crime, Dame Sharon said “unfair” business rates, sclerotic planning rules, and the Government’s imposition of a “tourist tax” were also to blame for the declining health of the high street.

She added that clean air zones, like Sadiq Khan’s controversial Ulez scheme in London, and other traffic changes needed to be implemented “in a way that doesn’t leave anyone behind”.

Without a “comprehensive plan” to stop the rise in thefts from stores, high-streets risk “becoming a looting ground for emboldened shoplifters and organised gangs”, she said.

Her warning comes after the Co-op revealed it had recruited undercover guards to patrol the grocery aisles for shoplifters, following a 35pc jump in thefts and antisocial behavior in the first half of this year alone.

A Royal Commission, an independently-run public inquiry, would be best-placed to look at high streets in the round, the John Lewis boss said, adding: “High streets are more important to us than the sum of their parts; they help define our towns and cities and create civic pride.

“They are vital to us as a nation and, which is why, piecemeal decisions on individual problems will not work.”

Story continues

Royal commission members are appointed by the King to gather evidence on the topic and produce a report on recommendations.

The last time a Royal Commission was ordered into the health of towns was 180 years ago, during the reign of Queen Victoria.

It was centred around public health concerns. The inquiry led to the Public Health Act of 1848, which was instrumental in helping improve sanitary conditions in England and Wales.

It would mark the first Royal Commission since 1999, when Tony Blair established one on the reform of the House of Lords.

The Conservative Party pledged to set up a Royal Commission on the criminal justice system in the 2019 election. However, work was delayed by the pandemic.

Dame Sharon’s warning marks the latest in a series of calls for action by Britain’s leading retail chiefs.

Last month, a report authored by the Retail Sector Council, whose members include the chief executives of Sainsbury’s, Boots and Primark, cautioned that Oxford Street’s decline risked becoming the blueprint for Britain’s high streets if ministers fail to support regeneration efforts.

Richard Pennycook, the former Co-op chief executive and co-chairman of the council, said more towns and cities threatened to turn into “wastelands” because of a lack of incentives for retailers to invest in stores.

Meanwhile, Marks & Spencer is embroiled in a row with Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove over its store on Oxford Street, after he blocked its multi-million pound regeneration plans.

Marks & Spencer has launched a legal challenge against Michael Gove’s block on redevelopment of its Oxford Street store - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Chief executive Stuart Machin said Mr Gove’s decision would have a “chilling effect” on investment across the country. M&S is challenging the decision.

Dame Sharon said planning laws must “provide clarity and certainty to support businesses when they want to invest in regeneration”.

She said this included M&S’s Oxford Street development, as well as at the John Lewis Partnership’s redevelopment project in West Ealing, where it is attempting to build more than 400 flats above a Waitrose store.

A government spokesman said: “Our Levelling up programme is reviving high streets across the country, with our £830m Future High Streets Fund helping to renew and reshape town centres and high streets in a way that drives growth and improves experience for local people.”

The spokesman added that recent planning changes were supporting high streets to be able to respond quickly to changing consumer demand, while the business rates relief scheme announced last year was helping businesses across town centres.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.