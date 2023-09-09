Britain’s largest wind farm developer rules out onshore farms

SSE prefers offshore wind projects due to advantages of scale - AFP/ANDY BUCHANAN

The UK’s largest wind farm developer has ruled out building new onshore wind farms in England and Wales in a blow to the Government’s net zero plans.

Alistair Phillips-Davies, chief executive of SSE, said his company was “unlikely to build a single wind farm” in England or Wales despite the Government’s recent relaxation of planning rules.

Mr Phillips-Davies said there was too little space, too many protests and not enough wind. He added that England and Wales were “particularly awkward places to try to do business.”

He also warned that future onshore projects in Scotland were likely to be limited.

The statements are a blow to the Government’s ambitions to boost onshore wind development in England. Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove and Net Zero Secretary Claire Coutinho last week relaxed planning rules to make it easier to build onshore wind farms.

Ms Coutinho said onshore wind farms had “a key role to play” in “help[ing] us provide a cleaner, cheaper and more secure energy system for the UK.”

Mr Phillips-Davies said the future of England’s wind industry lay offshore, where developers could build on a far greater scale with far fewer protests.

His faith in offshore wind is despite Friday’s disastrous renewables allocation round where the Government set the price for offshore wind so low that no developers came forward with new projects. It means the UK is increasingly likely to miss its target of building 50 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030.

The Government had set the price at £60 per megawatt hour in today’s money. Mr Phillips-Davies contrasted this with the £74 on offer from the Irish government in its recent offshore wind allocation and called on the UK government to consider offering similar sums.

He said: “Net zero and renewables will take money but it’s better than buying oil and gas from ever decreasing sources in the Middle East, the Far East or anywhere else for that matter. The capital costs may be high but once it’s built the wind is free.”

Offshore developments are largely free of the controversy, conflicts and planning rules afflicting onshore wind farms.

Until last week, onshore developments could effectively be blocked by just one objection. The system had become highly politicised, with backbench Conservative MPs and the Labour party successfully campaigning for their removal.

Despite last week’s rule change to make it easier for developers, Mr Phillips-Davies said the industry itself was losing interest in onshore developments because they were inherently small-scale.

“I think onshore wind has a role to play in the UK but going forward it just does not have the scale of offshore wind,” he said. “The UK is a relatively small landmass with a high population. In Scotland there are also issues about protecting wild lands, and there are also many wind farms out there already.”

Building in Wales had been particularly difficult because of backlashes from local communities, he said.

“There’s no point going to war with people, which is what it’s felt like in Wales. The ones I’ve been involved with in Wales, it was pretty full on trying to persuade people.

“Basically onshore is for smaller stuff but it’s offshore that has the scale. Scotland alone has got 25GW offshore capacity … whereas I would not expect SSE to be able to build 4GW more onshore in the UK. From where we are today, we might do 1GW.”

The latest data on UK windpower shows offshore turbines are far better at producing energy than onshore ones. The UK has 9,000 onshore wind turbines collectively capable of generating about 15GW – roughly the output of around 15 gas fired power stations.

However, roughly the same amount of electricity is generated by just 2,652 offshore turbines. This is because offshore wind turbines tend to be much larger and benefit from steadier, stronger winds.

Offshore turbines also generate none of the complaints around visual intrusion, low-frequency rumbling noises, or the flickering produced by sun shining on rotating turbine blades that have beset communities around some onshore developments.

Mr Phillips-Davies said: “We already own hundreds of onshore wind turbines and tens of wind farms across the UK and Ireland. We own just one in England and there’s not going to be much more built in England or Wales…. Many companies have given up there.”

SSE is already building more offshore than any other company in the world, including the giant 3.6GW Dogger Bank development. This will be the largest offshore wind farm in the world covering several hundred square miles, an area roughly equivalent to Greater London, and able to power 6m homes.

Further north, its next project will be Berwick Bank, an even bigger project potentially producing 4.1GW of electricity. And it is also completing Seagreen, Scotland’s largest and the world’s deepest tethered offshore wind farm able to power 1.6m homes.

Mr Phillips-Davies said: “You can do things on a massive scale offshore, And there’s a lot of sea out there.”

