How Britain’s love affair with air-con is forcing us back to coal

The hottest day of the year so far felt like an unlikely spur to fire up one of Britain’s last remaining coal power plants.

Yet after temperatures hit 32 degrees in parts of the UK on Sunday, the National Grid asked Uniper’s Ratcliffe-on-Soar coal power plant to start burning coal to generate electricity for the first time since April.

One of the two coal-powered units at the Nottinghamshire plant began supplying the grid early on Monday morning, while the second was warmed up to be on standby in case it was needed to meet demand in the afternoon.

The event broke a 46-day coal-free streak for the National Grid and shows that while the energy squeeze experienced during the winter may be behind us, summer brings its own kind of strain.

Britain turned to coal for two reasons: increased demand for electricity as the nation switched on fans and air conditioners; and a lull in supply.

Summer is typically when gas plants are shut down for maintenance, meaning there is less back up. On Monday, a fault at an interconnector between Britain and Norway further dented capacity.

At the same time, summer weather can hit renewable energy sources. Wind production has slumped in the current heatwave, with the share of energy generated from wind falling from 22.5pc in the last few weeks to just 9.3pc on Monday morning.

Although sunshine and more daylight hours bring a net boost for solar power, heat also makes solar panels less efficient.

As demand for air conditioning grows, there is a looming risk of heatwave-induced blackouts, warns Bob Ward, who works for the ESRC Centre for Climate Change Economics and Policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

“If we become more dependent on air con, the risk of these kinds of outages will become much greater,” says Ward. “That is the lesson from other countries. The magnitude could potentially grow in a way that is unprecedented.”

Even in countries that are used to having hot weather, demand for energy can exceed supply during the summer, triggering a drop in voltage across the system, says Ward.

These slumps are sometimes called brownouts.

Britain came close last summer. During last July’s heatwave, Cornwall Insight warned that demand came “very close” to overtaking supply.

On July 18, the difference between demand and what can be generated turned negative for two hours. This meant that, for a brief period, demand was forecast to outstrip supply.

In other words, Britain was suddenly at risk of a blackout because of the heatwave.

Adding to the problem is the fact that extremely high temperatures hit the efficiency of turbines and transmission lines, which reduces their ability to carry power.

Temperatures hit 40 degrees in some parts of the country last July.

In the event, disaster was averted after the forecast turned out to be wrong. But it was a warning of things to come.

In the past, tight system margins were highly unusual during the summer. Now, they are becoming a problem.

Cornwall Insight has warned that the risk of summer blackouts will increase as climate changes bring more and more heatwaves.

“Extreme weather is expensive,” says Martin Young, equity analyst at Investec.

As heatwaves become more common, Britain is likely to follow nations like the US and Canada and adopt air conditioning at home.

According to research by Opinium for Uswitch, just 3pc of UK households currently have built-in air conditioning units at home.

However, there is already a large energy use footprint from the commercial sector, the largest chunk of which comes from offices.

Just over half of all energy used for cooling in the commercial sector goes towards keeping offices and other workplaces cool, according to government analysis. Keeping cool is also essential for any kind of data processing.

“Until we reach net zero emissions, the world will continue to get hotter and heatwaves like the UK’s 40.3C one from last year will become more frequent. It is going to put added strain on our power system to try and keep everyone cool,” says Jess Ralston, head of energy at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit.

Ward says: “We know that our periods of heat are becoming more intense and more frequent. It is going to become more of an issue.”

Homes in the UK lose more heat than those anywhere else in Europe and in some cases lose heat three times as fast, according to a study by thermostat company Tado.

However, poor insulation not only means it is harder to keep homes warm in winter, but also cool in the summer as warm air from the outside permeates and heats up the inside.

As a result, home air con in Britain is likely to have a large energy footprint.

Ward says: “What temperature extremes do is expose just how poor Britain’s building stock is. “That means in hot weather we are going to rely more on air conditioning and that means more electricity use.”

There is a vicious cycle. The UK still gets around half of its electricity from fossil fuels, primarily gas, which means that using air con will release more carbon dioxide. In turn, this will lead to further climate change, and more demand for air conditioning.

“It is a spiral that we will get locked into,” says Ward. “This is going to get worse for at least the next three decades because the driver is climate change and it will keep getting warmer until we get to net zero.”

Meanwhile, just as air conditioners come on to the grid en masse, the shift towards electric vehicles and heat pumps will further increase the burden.

It adds yet more strain to the electricity system, making the job of balancing supply and demand even tougher and potentially increasing the risk of summer blackouts.

Yet the cost of doing nothing is high too. There is an economic toll to not air conditioning workplaces. Hot offices are difficult to work in and hit productivity.

Then, there is also a direct public health risk. Ward says: “Heat kills much more quickly than cold weather. In the cold, most people who die die because they get a disease like pneumonia. But in the heat, people just overheat and their body shuts down.”

While coal brings its own ills, perhaps it is the lesser of two evils when heatwaves strike.

