How Britain’s offshore wind industry ran out of puff

The offshore wind industry has long been the poster child of Britain’s push into green energy.

Championed by politicians as a controversy-free alternative to onshore wind and solar farms, the Government wants offshore wind capacity to surge from 13 gigawatts today to 50 gigawatts by 2030.

“Offshore wind provides a secure and resilient source of energy,” Grant Shapps, the Energy Security Secretary, told MPs last month. “And we are already global leaders.”

Yet behind the scenes, the picture looks far less rosy.

A string of major projects are under threat from spiralling costs, sclerotic planning rules and shrinking subsidies. Industry sources warn that it risks tilting the economics into negative territory. “Things are very hard out there right now,” one source says.

Schemes developed by Ørsted, Vattenfall and Red Rock Power are among those understood to be most at risk, despite them only winning subsidy contracts last year.

Adding to concerns is a sense that ministers are not listening to the industry’s warnings, with more than one senior figure describing Shapps as a “remote” figure who rarely meets with them.

“It’s not like he’s beating down the industry’s door, let’s put it that way,” says one insider.

The malaise is triggering fresh questions about whether the Government’s 2030 target is still achievable – and if the long–assumed maxim that offshore wind costs will keep falling can hold.

“It has turned into a perfect storm for the industry,” says Ana Musat, executive director for policy at industry group RenewableUK.

Britain’s offshore wind industry exploded over the past decade, with most development concentrated off the east coasts of Scotland and England. Capacity has grown tenfold since 2010, when it stood at just 1.3 gigawatts, with ever-bigger turbines boosting output.

One example is Dogger Bank, a phased development in the North Sea that will eventually generate enough power for 6 million homes. It will use turbines more than twice as tall as Big Ben, and will be the largest offshore wind farm in the world.

But rising supply chain costs globally – fueled by energy prices that jumped after the Ukraine war – have slammed the breaks on this progress. Inflation has also forced loss-making manufacturers of components such as turbine blades and nacelles to demand higher prices, just as rising interest rates are making it more expensive for projects to secure financing.

General Electric’s renewables business, which makes the 260 metre-tall Haliade X turbines used at Dogger Bank, reported a $2.2bn (£1.7bn) loss in 2022. The division has been loss-making for eight straight quarters.

Rival manufacturers Siemens Gamesa, Vestas and Nordex also posted further cumulative losses of €3bn in the same year, notes Kathryn Porter, an independent analyst at energy consultancy Watt Logic.

“There has been this narrative, that wind farm costs are falling and will keep falling, but the reality is these prices are too low.

“Turbine manufacturers have effectively been selling at a loss – and those losses have become huge now.”

Other factors are aggravating the situation too. The “bigger is better” approach to turbines is leading to more failures, costing manufacturers more in warranty claims, Porter says.

One industry executive who has led several energy projects warns that they can also bleed cash through so-called “liquidated damages” clauses in contracts, which pay out an agreed sum of money if terms or timelines are breached. This is the case, even if the reason for the breach is late delivery of turbines or a lack of available ships.

In an effort to cut costs, some developers are attaching the turbines using cheaper foundations on the sea floor, the executive adds.

“Offshore wind is not the Nirvana that everybody thinks it is,” they add. “The risks are enormous. And the rewards are not very good.

“Everyone is going for the biggest turbines, the cheapest foundations, and they’ve all gone for cabling solutions that mean if you get a failure, you could lose the wind farm.”

Many of these problems are not unique to the UK. But they are colliding with domestic issues, including the slow planning system and shrinking British subsidies – which now look even meaner when compared to those being showered on companies in the US through Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

The headwinds buffeting the industry are expected to be laid bare this summer during the Government’s fifth allocation round (AR5) for the “contracts for difference” (CfD) scheme.

CfDs are 15-year subsidy agreements between the Government and power generation companies, designed to guarantee energy schemes stable revenues.

In auctions, companies put forward a “strike price” they will sell their electricity for and the most competitive offers result in subsidy deals with the Government. When market power prices go below this strike price, the company’s revenues are topped up - and when it rises above, they make payments to the Government. CfDs are funded through levies on consumer bills.

However, in this summer’s allocation round, offshore wind is competing with solar and onshore wind, which are cheaper to build. What’s more, the maximum strike price for offshore wind has been set at £44 per megawatt hour – a number which developers say is unrealistically low.

Alistair Phillips-Davies, chief executive of SSE, one of the companies developing Dogger Bank, warned in May that after years of falling CfD costs, politicians “need to be resetting where [prices] are, particularly given all the supply chain inflation”.

Worse still, the tough business environment means offshore wind schemes that won contracts in the last year’s round, AR4, are also increasingly at risk.

In March, Duncan Clark, head of Ørsted UK and Ireland, which secured a CfD for its 2.8 gigawatt Hornsea 3 development off the Yorkshire coast, said the AR4 deals were “excellent value” for taxpayers but warned the company had been hit by “an extraordinary combination” of higher costs since then.

He warned there was “a real and growing risk” that projects could be delayed or even cancelled.

Ørsted is preparing to take a final investment decision on its project before the end of this year and has urged the Government to provide “targeted support” for the sector, possibly in the form of tax breaks.

A spokesman for the company argues that the UK’s offshore wind industry “has arrived at an inflection point”, adding: “It will require continued focus… to ensure offshore wind delivers on its potential to become the backbone of the UK’s energy system.”

Vattenfall, which won an AR4 contract for its Boreas wind farm in the “Norfolk zone”, where it has plans for three projects totalling 4.2 gigawatts of power, also warns that market conditions are “extremely challenging”.

“We still want to see the Norfolk Zone built out,” says Catrin Jung, the company’s head of offshore wind. “However, government frameworks – including contracts for difference – must reflect the realities of the market.”

One scheme that looks to be in particular danger is Inch Cape Phase One, a 1.1 gigawatt project off the coast of Scotland. The development is owned 50:50 by state-owned Chinese energy firm Red Rock Power and ESB Group, which is controlled by the Irish Government.

In recent months, the project has lost its chief executive. The company had previously said it intended to make a final investment decision by the middle of this year.

Some offshore wind companies are now pinning their hopes on support from Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, although with the Government’s finances already under strain, that looks like an increasingly tall order.

Musat, at RenewableUK, says there is still time for changes to the AR5 strike price, which she argues should be double what it is now for offshore wind.

“Developers need to have confidence that prices can go up if needed, to reflect economic circumstances,” she adds.

“If the signals from the Government are that prices can only fall, then I think that is going to erode confidence in the long term.”

However, for some, these problems raise much bigger questions about subsidies for offshore wind generally.

“We are 20 years on from when we started subsidising offshore wind, yet we are still having to do it”, says Porter at Watt Logic.

“If you are meant to be supporting a nascent technology until it gets to maturity, then subsidies should eventually fall to zero over time. If that is not your goal, then what is the point of these subsidies now?”

For now, ministers remain bullish about the industry’s prospects, with Shapps dismissing competition from the US earlier this year.

“The reality is that the US does not have the world’s largest, second largest, third largest or fourth largest offshore wind farm,” Shapps told MPs in May.

“Do you know why? They are all being built here in the UK, where we are decades ahead.”

Whether this will remain the case is something experts say should not be taken for granted. Britain may have a head start, but there is much which risks blowing the country off course.

