Britain will have only itself to blame if its microchip industry collapses

Ben Marlow
·6 min read
NEWPORT, WALES - APRIL 01: A general view of the Nexperia plant on April 1, 2022 in Newport, Wales. Nexperia, a Dutch subsidiary of the Chinese technology company Wingtech, acquired the Newport Wafer Fab in July 2021 for Â£63m however the UK Government may still decide to intervene under the National Security and Investment Act. The plant, which makes semiconductors, employs 450 people. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images) - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
NEWPORT, WALES - APRIL 01: A general view of the Nexperia plant on April 1, 2022 in Newport, Wales. Nexperia, a Dutch subsidiary of the Chinese technology company Wingtech, acquired the Newport Wafer Fab in July 2021 for Â£63m however the UK Government may still decide to intervene under the National Security and Investment Act. The plant, which makes semiconductors, employs 450 people. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images) - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Kwasi Kwarteng’s short time as chancellor was nothing short of disastrous but his stint as business secretary deserves to be remembered more favourably.

It was under the Rt Hon Member for Spelthorne that Britain abandoned the naive “help yourself” attitude that countless governments have adopted towards foreign takeovers of strategically important UK companies, in favour of a much tougher and probing stance.

The problem, however, was that nobody appears to have thought much beyond that, if the muddled response to a Chinese-backed buyout of struggling microchip pioneer Newport Wafer Fab is anything to go by.

After referring the deal to a full government investigation on national security grounds, it was eventually blocked over fears that it “could contribute to undermining UK capabilities”.

It was the right call but ministers are yet to outline a plan B, and the company’s current owners argue – not unfairly – that without one, a facility that chalked up £70m of annual losses at the last count will quickly become unviable if forced to stand on its own two feet again.

Joe Biden must be quietly chuckling to himself at the farce that has unfolded. Grant Shapps is a master at making things worse but it truly is the height of incompetence that in trying to protect an important slice of this country’s know-how, Kwarteng’s bumbling successor may actually condemn it to an early grave.

The contrast with the highly strategic approach that America has taken to its microchip industry couldn’t be more stark.

Her Majesty’s Government has had years to come up with a proper long-term solution to Newport Wafer Fab’s predicament – one that prevents it from ending up in the hands of the Chinese, but also ensures that Britain’s largest semiconductor plant survives.

Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street after being sacked by the Prime Minister Liz Truss in London, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Kwarteng has left the government, ahead of an announcement by Prime Minister Liz Truss on changes to an economic package that sparked market turmoil. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) - AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street after being sacked by the Prime Minister Liz Truss in London, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Kwarteng has left the government, ahead of an announcement by Prime Minister Liz Truss on changes to an economic package that sparked market turmoil. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) - AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Nexperia, a Dutch subsidiary of China’s Wingtech, which is backed by Beijing, became Newport Wafer Fab’s second-biggest shareholder in 2019 but with nobody in Government paying attention, the threat wasn’t spotted.

Then, two years later, with the Welsh company struggling to pay its debts and faced potential bankruptcy, Nexperia launched a full takeover, which the Business Department has been desperately trying to reverse ever since.

The ponderous response has placed further strain and uncertainty on an already struggling company, prompted accusations that “the UK is closed for business” and left the Government facing possible legal action after Nexperia applied for a judicial review.

With the UK distracted, the White House is pulling out all the stops to turbo-boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing and ensure that America can continue to compete with China and Taiwan on the global stage.

During the pandemic, the US was quick to realise two things: the importance of microchips, and the fact that it was overly reliant on overseas suppliers. The resulting chip shortage crippled the American economy, forcing American carmakers to pause production; raised questions about critical military hardware; and led to fears about the reliance of its cyber-security capabilities.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told a Senate committee that the US faced a supply chain crisis. “Not that long ago, America led the world in leading-edge semiconductor chips. Today we produce 0pc of those chips in America. That’s a national security risk and an economic security risk.”

The escalating threat of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan has further concentrated minds in the West. More than 90pc of the world’s advanced chips come from a single plant in Taipei, belonging to Taiwanese chip titan Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

It also makes about 90pc of the chips vital to products made by US tech firms Apple, Amazon, and Google; and a similar proportion of those used in US military equipment.

Biden’s response to Raimondo’s stark warning was emphatic – the signing of the Chips and Science Act, a comprehensive $280bn state support package.

It included more than $50bn in government loans and R&D tax breaks to revitalise the American semiconductor industry by encouraging foreign producers to build plants on US soil. The European Union equivalent amounts to roughly €43bn of subsidies.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 09: U.S. President Joe Biden talks about his proposed FY2023 federal budget during an event at the Finishing Trades Institute on March 09, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Seen as a preview to his re-election platform, Biden's proposed budget is projected to cut the deficit by $3 trillion over the next 10 years. It remains unlikely that the plan will find any support in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) - Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 09: U.S. President Joe Biden talks about his proposed FY2023 federal budget during an event at the Finishing Trades Institute on March 09, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Seen as a preview to his re-election platform, Biden's proposed budget is projected to cut the deficit by $3 trillion over the next 10 years. It remains unlikely that the plan will find any support in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) - Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The US president's charm offensive has worked a treat with both domestic and foreign chipmakers taking the bait. Intel is spending $20bn to build two cutting-edge facilities in Ohio; TSMC has plans for a $12bn site in Arizona; and Samsung has pledged to construct a $17bn factory in Texas.

The scale of investment is something that Brexit Britain can only dream of at present – but an even bigger concern should be the prospect of seeing homegrown firms abscond.

Some of Britain’s top microchip companies travelled to Washington at the beginning of the month to meet with the Biden administration after it began accepting applications for billions of dollars in federal funding under the Chips and Science Act.

The high-level delegation included industry trailblazers such as IQE, Paragraf and Pragmatic Semiconductor, companies that have all been vocal critics of Britain’s failure to develop its own credible chip strategy.

A longstanding promise to devise a national semiconductor plan of its own remains unfilled – an omission that an influential cross-party committee of MPs has called “an act of self-harm”.

The failure is even more glaring given that it was only a few weeks ago that Science Secretary Michelle Donelan laid out rather fanciful ambitions for Britain to become “a global ‘science and technology superpower’.”

But even if the Treasury could match White House and Brussels, who would choose Britain? We’ve failed to foster the right skills, develop a proper manufacturing base and create the other key conditions that lay the foundations for industry and technology to prosper.

Not for the first time, there’s a chasm between rhetoric and reality that the Government is struggling to bridge.

