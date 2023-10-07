Britain’s pork pie supply at risk as rising costs bite

Britain's beloved pork pie - Diana Miller/Image Source

Britain’s pork pie supply could be hit by a slowdown after a leading UK food manufacturer warned it could scale back production.

Samworth Brothers, which makes Ginsters pasties and Melton Mowbray pork pies, said it could mothball plants if costs increase further and revenues dwindle.

Founded back in 1896, the company has over 10,000 employees and is one of the UK’s largest suppliers of savoury pastries and meat snacks, owning brands such as malt load maker Soreen and West Cornwall Pasty Company.

New company accounts for the group reveal a range of actions it could take if it faces further headwinds.

This includes “reducing the group’s manufacturing capacity” or “mothballing certain assets”.

Samworth Brothers said it suffered from “significant” cost rises last year alongside supply chain disruption, while customers also cut back due to the cost of living crisis.

However, higher prices meant revenues rose by 21pc to £1.4bn in 2022, as it said the “group’s financial performance” improved despite headwinds.

The firm posted total comprehensive losses of £25m for the year, down from a £50.6m profit, and paid out a £12m dividend.

It also revealed it suffered a £5m hit from shutting Revolution Kitchen, a plant-based subsidiary.

A Samworth Brothers spokesman hailed a recent fall in food inflation but warned problems still linger in the sector: “2022 was another unpredictable year, dominated by geopolitical uncertainty with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Alongside challenges in Q1 from the Covid-19 omicron variant, this caused further supply chain disruption and serious inflationary pressures.

“All the indicators are that food price inflation is reducing from its peak, which is very welcome. However, the geopolitical situation and other supply chain factors mean inflation does continue to be a challenge.”

