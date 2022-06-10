U.S. markets open in 1 hour 30 minutes

Britain to present summary of legal advice with N Ireland legislation

1 min read

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Britain will present a summary of its legal advice over new legislation to change the Northern Ireland protocol governing post-Brexit trade rules alongside the bill on Monday, the spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"The bill has been agreed by the relevant cabinet committees and will be introduced to parliament on Monday... we will, alongside the bill, publish a summary of the legal advice, so you can expect to see that on Monday also," the spokesman told reporters.

"The Foreign Secretary's been pretty clear that we want to reach a negotiated settlement (with the EU), but given the problems that the protocol is creating in Northern Ireland, we believe there's a necessity to act."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton)

