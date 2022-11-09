Britain to push back N.Ireland election deadline to March - source

Storyful

A sheriff’s office in Florida said it was investigating the conduct of two deputies after a viral video showed them arresting a legally blind man in Lake City on October 31, after mistakenly thinking a foldable walking stick in his pocket was a gun.Police footage of the incident garnered attention after the man who was arrested, James Hodges, posted it on YouTube on November 1. Hodges indicated in his video caption that he suspected the deputies had violated the 4th Amendment of the US Constitution, which prohibits searches and seizures of people without reasonable cause.In the footage, a female deputy approaches Hodges as he walks along West Duval Street in downtown Lake City and asks him to identify an object in his back pocket.“It’s a navigational aid. What’s the problem? You a tyrant?” Hodges responds.“Yeah, I am, actually. What’s your name and date of birth?” the deputy says.Hodges refuses to provide his information, arguing that the deputy doesn’t have “reasonable suspicion.”“Do you want me to place you in handcuff right now?” the deputy says, before arguing to Hodges that she had reasonable suspicion as she thought he was carrying a gun in his back pocket. Hodges then takes the cane out his pocket and shows it to her.“You don’t have to be a d**k to me,” the deputy says. “Well, you’re being a d**k to me,” Hodges replies.When Hodges asks the deputy if he is being detained, she says yes and repeats her request for his name and date of birth. “Do you have a crime?” Hodges asks her. “Call your supervisor,” he says. She directs him to a male deputy standing a few feet away.That deputy defends his colleague’s actions, telling Hodges: “Her suspicion was that you are armed (…) and she’s asking you for your ID.”“Well, now she’s verified that I’m not armed, so there is no crime,” Hodges tells him.“Do you have your ID on you or not?” asks the male deputy, raising his voice. Hodges says he has it, but that the deputies “don’t need it.” The deputy tells Hodges he is being detained and begins placing him in handcuffs.About three minutes into the video, Hodges, standing handcuffed on a sidewalk, tells the male deputy that he had walked up the road “in the dark” earlier that morning to get to jury duty.A moment later, the female deputy, after checking on Hodges’ identification, says: “Alright, Mr. Hodges. Was that that hard?”“It’s going to be,” Hodges replies. “I want your name and your badge number.”The male deputy quickly tells the female deputy: “You know what? Put him in jail for resisting.”Hodges is then placed into the backseat of a police vehicle.The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said an “administrative investigation” was launched on November 3 after incident was brought to their attention. Sheriff Mark Hunter said he was “troubled by what he has seen in the video,” according to CCSO. “If policy violations are sustained at the conclusion of that investigation, appropriate action will be taken,” the sheriff’s office added. Credit: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful