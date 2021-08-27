U.S. markets open in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,480.50
    +14.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,255.00
    +95.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,325.50
    +50.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,221.80
    +7.90 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.52
    +1.10 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.30
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1756
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.88
    +1.09 (+6.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3701
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1060
    +0.0500 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,055.29
    +101.99 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,176.59
    -22.71 (-1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.42
    +0.44 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Britain to raise contactless payment limit to 100 stg on Oct. 15

·1 min read
FILEPHOTO: A sign asking customers to only use contactless payment methods is seen in a pub in Liverpool, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Banks will start rolling out the new 100 pound ($137.02) spending limit for contactless payments from October 15, Britain's banking industry body UK Finance said on Friday.

Contactless payments surged during the pandemic, with some shops refusing to take cash to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Given the number of terminals which will need to be updated to accept the new limit, it will take some time to be introduced across all retailers," UK Finance said in a statement.

The limit on payments had already been increased to 45 pounds from 30 pounds in April 2020, a month after the first national lockdown in Britain was introduced.

($1 = 0.7298 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

