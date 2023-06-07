Britain to regulate Elon Musk’s brain implant company

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo - REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink will be regulated in Britain under new guidelines being drawn up by the privacy watchdog.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) warned that emerging “neurotechnology”, where implanted microchips or wearable gadgets are used to monitor brain waves, posed “real danger” if misused.

Rapid advances in brain-scanning devices have been touted as having the potential to enable people who are paralysed to walk again or help people who are blind to see. These so-called mind-reading technologies, which monitor electronic signals from the brain, could also be used to treat mental health conditions.

Tech giants, meanwhile, are racing to develop brain-monitoring gadgets for virtual reality experiences, video games and even advertising.

Mr Musk’s company, Neuralink, is building a microchip that can be inserted into a patient’s head. It has received the green light from US regulators to begin trials on humans.

Neuralink hopes to embed a coin-sized chip onto the human brain, picking up electronic signals using tiny filaments and translating them with artificial intelligence.

Patients in the US with quadriplegia, paraplegia, vision and hearing loss have been invited to register their interest for trials of the technology, which has so far been tested on monkeys and pigs.

Screenshot 2023-05-26 at 08.33.41.png In the future, we hope to restore capabilities such as vision, motor function, and speech, and eventually expand how we experience the world. LINK: https://neuralink.com/#mission - Neuralink

Although the ICO declined to single out individual companies, it is expected that technology such as Mr Musk’s “brain-computer interface” will face renewed scrutiny from the data watchdog over their use of personal information.

In a report published on Thursday, the regulator warned there was a risk the data gathered by these technologies could be used to discriminate against protected groups or to unfairly spy on employees.

Neurotechnology gadgets could also collect huge amounts of sensitive personal information in the form of unfiltered brain activity.

Stephen Almond, executive director of regulatory risk at the ICO, said: “Neurotechnology collects intimate personal information that people are often not aware of, including emotions and complex behaviour. The consequences could be dire if these technologies are developed or deployed inappropriately.

“We will be keeping a watchful eye on the development of this market to make sure that the risks that we highlight in this report are being acted on and mitigated.”

Data collection by neurotechnology companies would already be governed under Britain’s data laws, but the ICO said it would lay out specific guidance and “clear expectations” for the nascent sector by 2025.

The most advanced brain-monitoring technology is currently being developed for medical use.

Gert-Jan from the Netherlands, (who did not wish to give his surname), 40, victim of a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed, poses with his implants that allows him to walk naturally, during a press conference in Lausanne on May 23, 2023. For the first time after more than a decade of work by researchers in France and Switzerland, a paralysed man has regained the ability to walk naturally using only his thoughts thanks to two implants that restored communication between his brain and spinal cord. The advance was revealed in a study in the journal Nature. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images) - FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Brain implants have led to recent medical breakthroughs, such as helping a man paralysed in a cycling accident walk again.

Gert-Jan Oskam, a 40-year-old Dutch man, was able to use a brain implant that connected wirelessly with a chip in his spine to help him use his legs and feet.

The hope is its chip will be able to help people with disabilities use mobile phones or tablets.

Other non-invasive technologies, such as digital headbands, can also be used to monitor brain activity and are already used for activities such as sleep tracking.

Meta, which owns Facebook, has been working on a neurotech wristband for translating tiny hand and finger movements into the digital world.

But the ICO warned there was a “real danger of discrimination” from the technology against neurodiverse people, such as those with autism. Companies could use the technology to make hiring decisions, judging employee productivity or attitude using the data.

