Britain at risk of recession as growth revised down

Britain is at risk of falling into recession after revised figures found that the economy shrank between July and September.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.1pc in the third quarter of the year, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which had previously recorded zero growth for the period.

Friday’s updated figures also revealed that the economy performed worse than expected between April and June.

Instead of growing by 0.2pc in the second quarter, as the ONS had previously estimated, the economy flatlined.

The figures reveal the impact of high interest rates on UK households and will serve as a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who at the start of the year made expanding the economy one of his five key pledges.

It will also raise questions over whether the Bank of England should cut interest rates to kickstart growth, as some economists believe Britain is already in recession.

The revisions came after data last week showed a shock 0.3pc monthly drop in GDP in October.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “We now estimate the economy showed no growth in the second quarter, with weaker performances from smaller businesses, particularly those in both hospitality and IT than first shown.”

The changes to the April to June data were because of delays in receiving VAT data, the ONS said.

Mr Morgan added: “We also now estimate the economy contracted slightly in the third quarter, when we previously reported no growth, with later returns from our business survey showing film production, engineering and design and telecommunications all performing a little worse than we initially thought.”

The worse-than-expected data indicates that the UK could already be in recession, according to Ashley Webb, of Capital Economics. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of falling GDP.

Mr Webb said: “The 0.1pc quarterly fall in real GDP may mean that the mildest of mild recessions started in Q3.”

GDP is now understood to be only 1.4pc above its pre-pandemic level at the end of 2019. Previously, the ONS thought it was up by 1.8pc.

Mr Webb said: “After having leapfrogged France in the G7 rankings in Q2, the UK once again lags behind France and all other countries aside from Germany since the pandemic.

“The drag from higher interest rates is starting to hit households harder.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “The medium-term outlook for the UK economy is far more optimistic than these numbers suggest.

“We’ve seen inflation fall again this week, and the OBR expects the measures in the Autumn Statement, including the largest business tax cut in modern British history and tax cuts for 29 million working people, will deliver the largest boost to potential growth on record.”