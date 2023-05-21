‘Britain risks becoming a tech no-man’s land if it gives way to Google’

Tim Sweeney 2023_Tim_State_of_Unreal_1.JPG

Britain’s competition watchdog has been warned it risks a “betrayal of antitrust principles” by the chief executive of one of the world’s biggest gaming companies.

Tim Sweeney, the chief executive of Epic Games, said the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) would be guilty of “a complete failure of regulation” if it allows Google to continue charging app makers high fees on its download stores. The regulator faces mounting scrutiny of its approach to technology after blocking the merger of gaming giants Microsoft and Activision.

The two companies have hit out at the regulator’s decision, fuelling concerns that Britain is becoming an unattractive place for technology businesses.

Mr Sweeney's warning comes as the CMA prepares to rule on an investigation into Google's app store

Google and Apple charge developers fees of up to 30pc on purchases of apps and payments within apps, in what has been likened to a tax on the internet.

Last month, the CMA said Google had offered to let developers use alternative payment systems on its Android Play Store but would continue to collect fees of up to 27pc, down from today’s 30pc. The regulator is consulting on the proposals, paving the way for possible acceptance.

Mr Sweeney told The Telegraph: “If the UK endorses the Google proposal, it is a betrayal of the antitrust principles and regulatory principles that are supposed to be in play here.

“If a major world power’s regulatory authority endorses a 27pc monopoly rent application… that is a complete failure of regulation.

“It would be a shameful outcome for the whole world. Because that is not restoring competition, that is giving legitimacy to what under antitrust law is supposed to be an illegal practice.”

Epic Games is the developer of Fortnite, one of the world’s most popular games. The company, which Mr Sweeney founded in 1991, was valued at $30bn last year.

Mr Sweeney has led a long-running campaign against Apple and Google’s hugely profitable app stores.

Apple and Google make billions from fees charged by their smartphone download stores. Apple does not allow alternatives to its App Store, while Google has been accused of suppressing alternative stores, despite technically allowing them.

Epic Games, which also owns titles such as Fall Guys and Among Us, has filed legal challenges seeking to force Apple and Google to cut its fees and open up their operating systems to alternative stores.

Fortnite was kicked off both tech giants’ stores in 2020 after it sought to circumvent their payment methods. Epic immediately sued both companies separately in the US courts under a campaign it called “Project Liberty”. The company has been largely unsuccessful against Apple. Its case against Google is scheduled to go to court in November.

However, the cause has been picked up by regulators. A White House report recently called the companies’ practices “harmful to developers and consumers” and upcoming EU regulations are expected to force the companies to allow alternative app stores to operate on their devices.

In Britain, Apple has won a legal block against the CMA’s investigation into the App Store, although the regulator said last week it would appeal. Comments on Google’s proposal were due by the end of last week, with a final outcome set to follow.

Mr Sweeney, 52, is as much a lobbyist as a coder these days. He has pressed regulators around the world to rein in tech giants, and insists that his arguments against Apple and Google’s fees remain strong.

He said: “The world has to change in order for any tech business to be interesting and valuable in the future, other than Apple and Google. If they're allowed to continue to maintain and expand their monopoly and their ties… then no business other than Apple and Google have a future as top level companies in the tech industry, anywhere in the world.

“There are now so many efforts around the world that it gives one hope that at some point, one of the regulators will actually break through.”

Mr Sweeney has secured a powerful recent ally in Elon Musk, who has accused Apple of a “secret 30pc tax” since buying Twitter and said the iPhone maker and Google “control access to most of the internet”. Tim Cook invited Mr Musk to Apple’s California headquarters in November, and since then the Tesla billionaire has been less outspoken.

“Most [app makers] are afraid to talk about it. You have a very small number who are not,” said Mr Sweeney. “Elon Musk is going to share his opinion. He gets invited to Cupertino to have one-on-one discussions with Tim Cook about their problems, I wish more developers got that.”

Mr Sweeney’s disappointment with the CMA is especially strong because the regulator has shown itself to be more forceful than others on Big Tech. Its block of Microsoft’s Activision takeover came even as EU regulators approved the deal, and led Microsoft’s Brad Smith to declare that Europe was a better place to start a business than Britain.

Mr Sweeney says that the deal was “really complicated” but rejects the idea that a strong regulator is bad for investment, or as Activision put it, that it shows Britain is “closed for business”.

“I think the headline ought to be ‘Britain is closed to monopoly entrenchment’. That would be a very good thing, and would be great for business. You have very powerful companies who are disappointed that regulators are regulating,” he says.

He urged the CMA not to be cowed by the tech giants and stand firm against Google.

“I think there's nothing more important that Britain can do to create a vibrant future for competition and digital markets than to enforce the antitrust laws and to set an example for the whole world.”

Mr Sweeney believes he must pursue his battle now because, if left unchecked, Apple and Google would throttle the development of the “metaverse”, the 3D online worlds that some techies see as the future of the internet.

Fortnite was one of the pioneers of the idea of a virtual world inhabited by many hundreds, if not thousands, of people at once.

Interest in the concept has cooled in recent months, but Mr Sweeney insists it still has a bright future.

“People are realising that huge amounts of companies have raised huge amounts of money based on scams. And that market is now going to be cleaned up through the creative destruction process.

“If you look at Fortnite and [other open world online games] Minecraft and Roblox, Pub-G mobile and a few other of these apps, you can find 600 million people who are doing this every month and having a great time with it. I remain an optimist.”

By contrast, the online world created by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, which is seen as the most vocal proponent of the metaverse, “isn’t a fun place to be”, Mr Sweeney said. However, he believes that a lot of the company’s investments in virtual reality will pay off.

Mr Sweeney’s concerns about Apple controlling the metaverse will be enhanced by reports that the company is expected to enter the space with a headset next month.

“I totally support Apple and Google building innovative new hardware,” Mr Sweeney said. “They should sell their hardware for a great price and earn a great profit from their hardware but they must be removed from the business of determining how other businesses can compete with them.”

Even if he insists that the two tech giants are strangling his company, Epic Games has been more successful than Mr Sweeney would have imagined when he set the company in his parents’ basement 32 years ago.

Fortnite’s dramatic success – the game has around 400m players – is augmented by the company’s PC download store and its Unreal Engine, simulation software that is used by others to create games but also plan film sets and airports.

Bloomberg puts his wealth at $9.7bn, largely down to his 28pc stake in Epic, with voting shares granting him majority control over the company.

“My life hasn’t changed much – I have a faster car,” Mr Sweeney said. “The majority of my net worth is just in the company, not closets full of gold or something.”

