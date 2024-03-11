Britain risks losing out to Germany in £16bn net zero scheme

Xlinks is planning to build a vast solar and wind farm in Morocco equipped with batteries - Fadel Senna/AFP

The developer behind a flagship £16bn cable that will link Moroccan solar and wind farms to British homes has threatened to instead send electricity to Germany.

Planning documents published on the European transmission system operator’s website show that Xlinks, the company behind the project, has floated Germany as another end destination for its proposed undersea cable.

The move will ramp up pressure on the UK Government to throw its weight behind the project, which could prove critical for hitting net zero targets.

Xlinks is planning to build a vast solar and wind farm in Morocco equipped with batteries. The project is forecast to provide enough power for seven million British families.

It would send power through 3,800km subsea cables along the west coast of Iberia and France before crossing the channel and coming ashore in Devon.

However, in a development first reported by Bloomberg, Xlinks is now “looking at options” including Germany, according to chief executive Simon Morrish.

He told the newswire: “Everything is a possibility”.

Xlinks is preparing to commission the world's biggest cable-laying ship, a 700 ft vessel that will lay four parallel cables to link solar and wind farms in Morocco to Europe - XLCC

Xlinks could supply both countries with power, only connect to the UK or opt for Germany alone, although this is still an unlikely outcome.

The project is a private venture that was set up in 2019 and is based in Essex. Xlinks was founded by serial entrepreneur Simon Morrish and its chairman is former Tesco chief executive Sir Dave Lewis.

The scheme is still at the planning stage but has attracted millions of pounds of investment from major companies like British supplier Octopus Energy, Abu Dhabi National Energy and France’s TotalEnergies.

Xlinks has previously said it was in discussions about government backing from the UK.

The project has already been declared one of “national significance” by Claire Coutinho, the Energy Secretary, who has also set a team of civil servants to work on it.

The scheme aims to overcome the biggest challenge of going green for the UK – what to do on days when the sun is not shining and the wind not blowing.

Story continues

During such periods, wind and solar farms in Morocco would be experiencing near-constant sunshine during the day and strong winds during afternoons and evenings.

Xlinks is preparing to commission the world’s biggest cable-laying ship, a 700 ft vessel that will lay four parallel cables to link solar and wind farms in Morocco to Europe. At present, the plan is to connect to a substation in Alverdiscott, a tiny village near the coast of north Devon.

When complete, the scheme is predicted to deliver 3.6 gigawatts of electricity to the UK’s National Grid, equivalent to around 8pc of all demand.

This is slightly more electricity than Hinkley Point C is expected to generate, even though the £46bn nuclear plant carries an expected price tag that is more than double Xlinks’s.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.