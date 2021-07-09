U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

Britain says it does not recognise EU estimate of Brexit bill

·1 min read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it did not recognise European Union's estimate of the overall Brexit settlement cost, and that the total bill remained within the government's original projections.

The EU said on Thursday that Britain is liable to pay 47.5 billion euros ($56.2 billion) to the EU as part of its post-Brexit financial settlement.

"We don't recognise that figure," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters. "It's an estimate produced by the EU for its own internal accounting purposes. For example, it doesn't reflect all the money owed back to the UK, which reduces the amount we pay." (Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

  • European stocks ending volatile week with gains

    European stock markets rebounded Friday following sharp losses the previous session triggered by renewed concerns over strong inflation.

  • Delta variant to account for most new French COVID cases from this weekend - minister

    The highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 will probably account for most new coronavirus cases in France from this weekend, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Friday. Veran, who has said a fourth wave of infections could hit France as early as end-July and is urging as many French people as possible to get vaccinated, told France Inter radio the Delta variant now represents nearly 50% of new COVID-19 infections. Senior ministers will meet on Monday to discuss the threat of a fourth wave and the government has said it is considering all possible scenarios, including possible compulsory vaccination for health workers.

  • Lockdowns in Asia as some nations see 1st major virus surges

    Several countries around Asia and the Pacific that are experiencing their first major surges of the coronavirus rushed to impose tough restrictions, a year and a half into a pandemic that many initially weathered well. Faced with rapidly rising numbers of infections in recent months, authorities in such countries as Thailand, South Korea and Vietnam announced or imposed measures Friday that they hope can slow the spread before health care systems are overwhelmed. Now some are seeing record numbers of new cases and even deaths, blamed in part on the highly contagious delta variant combined with low rates of vaccination and decisions to ease restrictions that have hit economies hard.

  • Luxman’s L-595A Special Edition Integrated Amp Reimagines a Coveted Classic

    Japan’s luxury audio brand celebrates its 95th anniversary with only 300 examples of its latest collectible.

  • The L In CAN SLIM: Why Leading Stocks Tend To Maintain Their High Performance

    Probably the single word that best describes CAN SLIM is leadership. The main idea is to buy leading stocks in leading industries when they make market-leading price moves.

  • Sweden: New center-left govt presented without changes

    Sweden's caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Lofven unveiled on Friday a two-party, minority coalition government just two days after garnering support in Parliament to cobble together a new administration. No new ministers were announced in the center-left government. In line with constitutional rules, Lofven unveiled in Parliament the names of his 22-member team selected from his own Social Democrats and the Greens.

  • ECB debated reducing stimulus in June meeting: accounts

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -European Central Bank policymakers debated a cut in stimulus at their June 10 meeting as the recovery picked up pace but eventually found "broad agreement" to maintain an elevated level of support, the accounts of the meeting showed on Friday. Facing rising borrowing costs amid a still-fledgling recovery, ECB policymakers concluded that an early retreat from the market could push yields higher and choke off growth as some key sectors were not yet on a solid enough footing, even if growth was now relatively quick. But that conclusion was only made after conservative policymakers made a push to reduce the pace of bond purchases so ECB policy would stay in sync with improving real economic indicators.

  • Vatican: Pope to deliver Sunday blessing from Rome hospital

    Pope Francis will follow in the footsteps of St. John Paul II and deliver his weekly Sunday blessing and greeting from the Rome hospital where he is recovering from intestinal surgery, the Vatican said Friday. The Vatican’s daily medical update said that Francis’ temperature was normal again following the slight fever he ran Wednesday evening. It said his treatment and recovery at Gemelli Polyclinic were proceeding normally, with the pontiff walking, eating, working and celebrating Mass with hospital staff.

  • Vaccine mandates would prompt holdouts to get vaccinated: Doctor

    Dr. Taison Bell lays out the case for mandating vaccines, particularly in light of Delta variant spread.

  • Gold prices steamrolling toward $2,000: Goldman Sachs

    The short-term outlook for gold prices looks bullish, reasons Goldman Sachs. Here's why.

  • 17 suspects detained in assassination of Haiti's president

    17 suspects have been detained so far in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, including two who are believed to hold dual U.S.-Haitian citizenship, according to AP.The latest: 15 of the detainees are from Colombia and at least six are former members of its army, AP reports, citing the Colombian government.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Eight more suspects are being sought and three have been killed by police, according to Léon Charles,

  • Brexit divorce bill up to £5 billion higher than UK government expected, EU says

    But UK says EU calculations are inexact

  • Head of radical Palestinian group laid to rest in Syria

    Hundreds of people attended on Friday the funeral of Ahmed Jibril, the leader of a breakaway Palestinian faction whose group carried out attacks in the 1970s and 1980s against Israeli targets was laid to rest in the Syrian capital of Damascus. Special funeral prayers were held for Jibril whose coffin was wrapped with a Palestinian flag at Damascus’ Al-Othman Mosque and was later taken for burial in the cemetery of the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, Syria’s largest. Jibril was buried next to his son, Jihad, who was killed in an explosion in 2002 in Beirut, for which the group blamed Israel.

  • Another ransomware attack could escalate US-Russia tensions

    Critics differ on how much the Biden administration should directly blame Putin's government.

  • TB Joshua: Nigerian televangelist to be buried in Lagos

    Huge crowds attend the funeral of influential Nigerian preacher TB Joshua in Lagos.

  • Keeping up attacks, some Iraq militias challenge patron Iran

    Iran’s expeditionary Quds Force commander brought one main directive for Iraqi militia faction leaders long beholden to Tehran, when he gathered with them in Baghdad last month: Maintain calm, until after nuclear talks between Iran and the United States. One of the six faction leaders spoke up in their meeting: They could not stay quiet while the death of his predecessor Qassim Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a U.S. drone strike went unavenged. Militia attacks have only been increasing against the U.S. in military bases in both Iraq and Syria.

  • Final Brexit divorce bill is £40bn, as EU demands £2bn more than expected

    Britain’s final bill for leaving the EU is £40.8 billion, according to accounts filed in Brussels, a greater sum than previously forecast. Officials had estimated the final cost would be £39 billion – £1.8 billion less than the EU amount contained in the EU’s consolidated budget report for 2020. The final bill would have been higher, almost £43 billion, but Brussels owes the UK £1.8 billion for its share of fines imposed by the bloc before the end of the Brexit transition period at the end of la

  • Israel says it's targeting Hamas' cryptocurrency accounts

    Israel said Thursday it will begin seizing cryptocurrency accounts used by the Palestinian Hamas group to raise money for its armed wing. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered security forces to seize the accounts after a joint operation “uncovered a web of electronic wallets” used by Hamas to raise funds using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the ministry said. It said Hamas has been waging an online campaign to raise donations for its military wing, efforts that accelerated after the 11-day Gaza war in May. Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are favored for illicit transactions because they are perceived as hard to trace.

  • Israeli Supreme Court upholds contentious Jewish state law

    Israel’s Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a controversial law that defines the country as the nation state of the Jewish people -- rejecting claims by opponents that it discriminates against minorities. In its ruling, the court acknowledged shortcomings in the so-called Nation State Law. Proponents of the 2018 law claimed the legislation merely enshrined Israel’s existing Jewish character.

  • G20 ministers take up plan to deter cross-border tax dodging

    Finance ministers from the Group of 20 countries will push for agreement on proposals backed by U.S. President Joe Biden to deter tax dodging by multinational companies. While approval of the sweeping tax package is likely at the G-20 meeting Friday and Saturday in Venice, the proposals still face a key hurdle in the U.S. Congress, where Republicans have vowed to oppose it. The OECD deal asks countries where companies are headquartered to enact the minimum tax so that their companies would pay tax at home — even if they shift profits to subsidiaries in low-rate countries overseas, so-called tax havens.