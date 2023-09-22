Britain says may clear restructured Microsoft-Activision deal

-Britain's antitrust regulator on Friday said Microsoft's restructured acquisition of Activision Blizzard "opens the door" to the deal being cleared.

The "Call of Duty" maker had in August agreed to sell its streaming rights to Ubisoft Entertainment.

The sale of Activision's cloud gaming rights to Ubisoft "substantially addresses previous concerns," the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in a statement.

"While the CMA has identified limited residual concerns with the new deal, Microsoft has put forward remedies which the CMA has provisionally concluded should address these issues," the regulator said.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)