Britain is selling off its vital national assets to totalitarian states

For a company that has spent the last 20 years lost in a sort-of corporate no-man's land, Vodafone has no shortage of admirers.

What a shame, then, that they are the sort that most sensible people would run a mile from. Yet Vodafone, for reasons that are yet to be made clear, seems determined to roll out the red carpet and ask a succession of unsuitable guests to make themselves at home.

The latest to bang on the window of Vodafone’s headquarters demanding to be let in is none other than “e&”, a name that some marketing whizzes employed by the United Arab Emirates presumably came up with in a vain attempt to make Etisalat – the telecoms arm of a repressive, militaristic state – sound more cuddly.

Though surely few other people would fall for such a feeble rebranding exercise, it seems the senior folk at Vodafone sadly have. How else to explain the decision to award a board seat to the boss of an outfit that is 60pc-owned by the UAE?

There are many reasons why Vodafone, a vital national strategic asset, should not be aligning itself with such a regime. By the same token it is hard to think of a single, convincing argument why it would – other than sheer desperation, naivety, or both.

Britain’s short-sighted “help yourself” attitude to foreign takeovers has left swathes of critical infrastructure in the hands of overseas investors whose primary concern too often has been to further their own agenda to the detriment of British taxpayers.

In the last two decades, governments of all stripes have collectively surrendered control of most major industries. The water networks, key ports, major airports, steel, nuclear power, and more recently technology champions such as Arm have all fallen into the wrong hands.

And suddenly, our telecoms sector looks increasingly vulnerable to ownership and influence from foreign investors that don’t have the country’s best interests at heart.

Vodafone’s announcement that it has appointed a representative of e& as a non-executive board director should concern anyone who cares about our national security. Vodafone isn’t just another faceless multinational that we can allow to be unduly influenced – or worse, controlled – by dangerous state actors. The misguided plans for its UK operations have been an unfortunate reminder of that.

Vodafone’s ill-advised UAE courtship comes on top of an equally unwelcome proposal to merge its mobile operations at home with rival operator Three, a company ultimately at the mercy of Beijing.

Three is owned by a private individual, Hong Kong’s richest man Li Ka-Shing, and he is also able to point to a string of other UK business interests that help to craft an image of a benign force at work.

However, Li has also spoken out in favour of China’s security crackdown in Hong Kong. As the Chinese Communist Party has shown in its ruthless crackdown on the country’s most prominent tech tycoons, it is more than happy to impose its will on business executives whenever it sees fit. In an era of growing hostility from Beijing to the West, calls by hawkish senior MPs such as Sir Iain Duncan Smith to block the deal are old-fashioned common sense.

Vodafone has been at the forefront of British telephony for decades. That means it controls, and has access to, untold quantities of personal data belonging to millions of UK citizens. It also works with the security services, holds important government contracts, and provides cybersecurity for critical national infrastructure, as well as operating many of the vital undersea cables that carry internet traffic and are essential for smartphone connection.

It was on similar grounds that China’s Huawei was eventually booted off the telecoms network, though by the time the Government found the courage to act, its equipment was so embedded in phone mast sites and telephone exchanges that the bill for removal is expected to amount to several billion pounds.

There is a danger we will make the same mistake again unless the Vodafone deal is examined and given the proper scrutiny it deserves under beefed up powers granted to ministers by the National Security and Investment Act.

It’s probably too early to be making such a drastic judgement about Etisalat, but there are still serious questions to be asked, both by ministers and the Vodafone board, about whether the UAE is a suitable partner for such an important British institution.

There is certainly no shortage of red flags. Its record in telecoms alone is highly concerning. Online censorship is commonplace in the UAE, and often facilitated by Etisalat. The UAE government has also been accused of routinely spying on its citizens, while in 2009 Etisalat was accused of tricking Blackberry users into installing spyware by telling them it was a software update.

The company said at the time that the “upgrades were required for service enhancements”.

Elsewhere, the UK High Court ruled in 2021 that Dubai leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, had hacked into the phones of his ex-wife Princess Haya bint al-Hussein as well as her legal advisers and staff during a row over custody of their two children. He has denied the allegations. Sheikh Mohammed also doubles as the Prime Minister of the UAE.

Yet nothing demonstrates the region’s potential to be a malign influence better than the mass sackings that occurred at P&O Ferries. The finger was pointed squarely at its ultimate owners, the Dubai ruling royal family – and this foreign ownership meant that there was little ministers could do. There should be no place for foreign investors so obviously willing to act against British interests.

