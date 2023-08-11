Britain shrugs off recession risk as economy grows - latest updates

The UK economy grew faster than expected in June, figures from the Office for National Statistics show - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The UK economy grew slightly in the second quarter of the year, official figures show, raising hopes that Britain can avoid a recession despite rising interest rates.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 0.2pc in the three months to June, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), following an expansion of 0.1pc in the previous quarter.

It was ahead of economists expectations of zero growth, thanks to a big final month.

On a monthly basis, the economy grew by 0.5pc in June as businesses bounced back from the extra bank holidays for the Coronation in May.

It had slumped by 0.1pc in May, having grown by 0.2pc in April.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “The economy bounced back from the effects of May’s extra bank holiday to record strong growth in June.

“Manufacturing saw a particularly strong month with both cars and the often-erratic pharmaceutical industry seeing particularly buoyant growth.”

The growth comes despite a sequence of 14 consecutive interest rate rises by the Bank of England as it battles to bring down rampant inflation, which still stands at 7.9pc.

Neil Birrell, chief investment office at asset manager Premier Miton, said the UK economy “continues to surprise on the upside”.

08:17 AM BST

Heathrow passenger numbers jump 22pc

Heathrow said 7.7m passengers travelled through the airport in July, demonstrating the resurgence in foreign travel.

The figure is up 22pc on the total of 6.3m during the same month last year and is just 1pc below the figure of 7.8m recorded in July 2019 before the pandemic.

The year-on-year surge in passenger numbers last month was driven by fights to and from Asia (up 129pc) and North America (up 77pc).

Travel to those regions was limited a year earlier, partly because their pandemic restrictions lasted longer than in some other parts of the world.

July was Heathrow’s busiest ever month for flights to Turkey, with more than 73,000 people flying to the country.

It also saw near-record levels of departures to Portugal, Italy and Gibraltar.

The west London airport reported a “strong start to the summer season for passenger service”, with security queues “consistently under five minutes”.

Passenger numbers at Heathrow grew by a fifth annually in July - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

08:13 AM BST

Inflation makes improving growth 'very difficult,' says minister

It is “very difficult” to achieve higher levels of growth when “you are dealing with inflation pressures”, a Treasury minister has said.

Asked about the latest GDP data on Sky News, John Glen said:

I think what it shows is there’s a lot of resilience in the UK economy. We saw a record upgrade from the IMF (International Monetary Fund) of 0.7pc higher for the UK economy this year. That’s welcome news. When I started in office nine-and-a-half months ago, recession was predicted. But of course, you know, I would like that figure to be higher, but we are in the middle of the pack with respect to our peers in the G7. Germany’s is actually flat, Italy’s minus 0.3pc. So, we’ve got a lot of work to do, but also in the context of the inflation pressures we see in the economy at the moment, it’s obviously a delicate balancing act because we want to deal with that inflation, which is a massive impact for business confidence and for households as we know, and obviously it’s very difficult to achieve higher levels of growth when you’re dealing with inflation pressures.

Asked about the Prime Minister’s pledge to grow the economy by the end of the year, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury said: “We had the highest growth last year in the G7 and we are predicted in 2025 to get back up to that level.

“But you won’t expect me to commentate on the outcome of something that will take all year: we are at half-time.”

08:09 AM BST

Reeves: UK 'trapped in a low-growth, high-tax cycle'

After data showed that gross domestic product grew by 0.2pc in the second quarter, Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said:

Growth in the economy is still on the floor. Thirteen years of economic mismanagement under the Conservatives has left Britain worse off and trapped in a low-growth, high-tax cycle. Labour’s plan for the economy will boost growth, increase wages and bring down bills so working people are better off.

08:06 AM BST

Strikes are holding back growth, says minister

The strikes and the extra bank holiday for the King’s coronation have played a significant part in the UK’s lack of growth, a Treasury minister has suggested.

John Glen was asked on Sky News what he thinks is behind “this lack of growth” and “stagnation”.

He said:

The strikes played a significant part. Obviously, the public sector is 20pc of our GDP. We had quite a lot of strikes in June, cancelled operations, that has a big impact. We also had an additional bank holiday in May for the coronation, that has another effect. But we are in line with our peers across Europe. And the fact is that 90pc of economies, the IMF says this year, will see a reduction in anticipated growth levels. These are global factors that are impacting us.

08:04 AM BST

FTSE 100 falls after UK growth figures

Markets in London have fallen at the open despite data showing the British economy grew by more than expected in the three months to June.

The FTSE 100 has begun the day down 0.6pc to 7,575.38 while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 has fallen 0.2pc to 18,954.14.

07:56 AM BST

We expect UK to avoid recession, says NIESR

One thing is in no doubt after today’s GDP figures for the UK economy: economists are divided on whether Britain will fall into recession or avoid one.

Paula Bejarano Carbo, associate economist at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, said:

Today’s data indicate that GDP grew by 0.5pc in June relative to May, driven partially by a weaker May performance due to the extra bank holiday and a strong rebound in production output in June. Further, GDP grew by 0.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2023, as production and construction output grew strongly enough in June to pull the whole quarter ahead. Both figures represent positive surprises to GDP, despite the downside risks that high inflation and interest rates pose to economic growth. These data are in line with our recent UK Economic Outlook forecast in which, despite risks being tilted to the downside, we expect the UK to avoid a recession both this year and next.

07:52 AM BST

Britain still faces mild recession this year, warn economists

The economy is still at risk of a recession later this year as the impact of higher interest rates begin to drag on British businesses, economists have warned.

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said:

Overall, the bank holiday, unusually warm weather and strikes make it hard to judge the true health of the economy. But our sense is that underlying activity is still growing, albeit at a snail’s pace. We still think that with most of the drag from higher interest rates still to come, GDP will fall in Q3 and a mild recession will begin. That may not prevent the Bank of England from raising interest rates from 5.25pc now to 5.5pc in September. But it may mean that rates don’t rise as far as the 5.75pc to 6pc envisaged by the consensus and investors.

07:47 AM BST

Further interest rate rises could dampen growth, warns PwC

Divya Sridhar, economist at PwC, said the Bank of England’s battle to bring down inflation risks stalling the growth in the UK economy recorded in the second quarter of the year. He said:

Looking ahead, the good news is that annual CPI inflation fell to 7.9pc in June, falling below consensus expectations for the first time in the past few months. This meant that the Bank increased interest rates by 25 base points in its latest interest rate decision, as opposed to a larger hike. However, with inflation expected to return to the 2pc target level only in 2025, we will likely see further interest rate rises which may continue to dampen growth expectations.

07:44 AM BST

GDP data 'encouraging,' says IoD

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said:

This is an encouraging set of data showing an economy performing strongly in June. There was decent growth in both retail and manufacturing, helped by a positive rebound effect from the previous month when activity had been reduced due to the extra bank holiday for the King’s Coronation. Looking across the full three months of the second quarter, we also see economic growth picking up compared to earlier in the year, although today’s initial estimates are subject to revision. In particular, car production has benefited from falling input prices, and consumer demand has also proved resilient, helped by decent weather in June. However the quarterly data also shows a worrying decline in business investment in ICT and machinery following the expiring of the government’s super-deduction allowance at the end of March. It also shows falls in expenditure on scientific R&D, advertising and market research, which could be an early indicator of difficulties ahead.

07:35 AM BST

'GDP is likely to weaken considerably,' warns economist

Suren Thiru, economics director at ICAEW, said that Britain’s rebound from the Coronation was “underwhelming”. He said:

While GDP bounced back strongly in June, this reflects more the reversal of the squeeze on output from the extra bank holiday in May, rather than a meaningful improvement in our growth trajectory. The UK is entering a more challenging period where, with stubbornly high inflation, soaring interest rates and unseasonably wet weather, GDP is likely to weaken considerably in the third quarter, despite a boost from lower energy bills. While interest rates will probably rise again in September, additional tightening risks further destabilising an already brittle economy by further suffocating consumer spending and businesses investment.

07:30 AM BST

Economy remains below pre-pandemic levels

Today’s figures show Britain has dodged recession, unlike the eurozone.

However, the figures also confirmed the UK’s relatively poor performance since the onset of the pandemic.

Britain’s economy now stands 0.2pc below its level in late 2019 as of the second quarter, compared with 0.2pc above for Germany, 1.7pc for France, 2.2pc for Italy and 6.2pc for the United States.

But equally true that the UK is still the only major economy below its pre-pandemic level of output #ontheonehandontheother pic.twitter.com/OGtV7VSuo8 — Simon French (@shjfrench) August 11, 2023

07:27 AM BST

Pound rises amid stronger UK growth

The pound has jumped after the surprisingly strong growth figures for the British economy.

Sterling has gained 0.3pc against the dollar, which is worth $1.27.

The pound has also improved 0.1pc against the euro, which is worth 86p.

07:21 AM BST

Hunt: Actions to fight inflation are starting to take effect

After the latest ONS data, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

The actions we’re taking to fight inflation are starting to take effect, which means we’re laying the strong foundations needed to grow the economy. The Bank of England are now forecasting that we will avoid recession, and if we stick to our plan to help people into work and boost business investment, the IMF have said over the longer-term we will grow faster than Germany, France and Italy.

07:19 AM BST

UK economy 'continues to surprise on the upside'

Neil Birrell, chief investment office at asset manager Premier Miton, said the UK economy “continues to surprise on the upside”. He said:

This is a feature we are seeing around the world and the UK is joining in. It gives the Bank of England a headache though, they may well have been thinking about pausing interest rate increases soon, but this data will make that more difficult and, at the same time, increases the risk of rates staying too high for too long and causing a worse recession. The Bank has a tightrope to negotiate in the next few months.

07:16 AM BST

Car manufacturing and pharma lead growth in economy, say ONS

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics, said:

The economy bounced back from the effects of May’s extra bank holiday to record strong growth in June. Manufacturing saw a particularly strong month with both cars and the often-erratic pharmaceutical industry seeing particular buoyant growth. Services also had a strong month with publishing and car sales and legal services all doing well, though this was partially offset by falls in health, which was hit by further strike action. Construction also grew strongly, as did pubs and restaurants, with both aided by the hot weather. Across the quarter as a whole, GDP grew a little with widespread growth across manufacturing - aided by falling raw material prices - computer programming and hospitality.

07:06 AM BST

Economy expands by 0.5pc in June

The UK economy grew by 0.2pc in the second quarter of the year, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

It comes after a bumper 0.5pc growth in June as businesses bounced back from the extra bank holiday in May for the Coronation.

GDP grew 0.5% in June and 0.2% across Quarter 2 (April to June) as a whole.



In June:



▪️ services grew 0.2%

▪️ production grew 1.8%

▪️ construction grew 1.6%



➡️ https://t.co/VTaiXALlxE pic.twitter.com/50uS2ifQc8 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) August 11, 2023

07:03 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me as new data show that Britain’s economy grew in the three months to June.

Gross domestic product product expanded by 0.2pc in the second quarter of the year, according to the Office for National Statistics.

