Britain’s smartphone users suffer slowest 5G speeds in G7

5G

Mobile phone users in Britain suffered from the slowest 5G downloads speeds of any G7 country in 2023, according to new data.

The UK has fallen behind Germany and France in the rollout of high-speed mobile network technology, despite ministers claiming it is key to boosting economic growth.

UK smartphone users had average 5G download speeds of 118.2 megabits per second (mbps) between August 1 and October 29 2023, according to mobile network think tank Opensignal.

This is 13pc lower than the 136.5 mbps recorded during the same period in 2022, when the UK was ranked joint third best-performing country with Germany, the Financial Times reported.

In France and Germany, mobile users enjoyed average 5G download speeds of 221.1 mbps and 151.8 mbps respectively.

It sees Britain relegated to the worst performing member in G7, after Italy increased download speeds 35pc from 97.6 mbps to 131.9 mbps.

The UK was one of the first countries to commercially launch 5G in 2019, with the new generation of mobile and wireless technology hailed as one of the most important developments in human history.

The technology marked a major upgrade of 4G coverage featuring download speeds that are up to 100 times faster for consumers.

However, the UK has since fallen behind in the global race to 5G following security concerns about critical telecoms equipment made by Chinese company Huawei.

Network operators have until 2027 to rip out and replace Huawei’s kit from the UK’s 5G infrastructure over concerns that the hardware could be used for spying, allegations which the Chinese supplier has repeatedly denied.

The Huawei ban along with insufficient investment by mobile phone operators slowed the UK’s 5G rollout, resulting in restricted mobile coverage across the country.

Average download speeds also dropped in 11 of 12 UK regions last year, according to Opensignal, with Northern Ireland and West Midlands among the worst laggards.

Opensignal blamed Britain’s slower download speeds on high traffic volume on 5G networks, resulting in congestion during peak times as too many users or devices access the ultra-fast network at once.

Story continues

The Government has promised to make it easier for networks to deploy standalone 5G in all populated areas by 2030.

Technology secretary Michelle Donelan in April said that widespread adoption of 5G could result in £159bn in productivity benefits by 2035.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.