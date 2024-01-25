Britain Starts Design Work on a Digital Version of the Pound

(Bloomberg) -- The UK will step up work on designing a digital version of the pound as officials sought to quell privacy concerns among the public and address criticism from banks.

The Treasury and Bank of England said further study of a so-called Central Bank Digital Currency, or CBDC, is needed before a final decision can be made on whether to launch what has been dubbed “Britcoin.”

Under their roadmap for a digital pound, the decision on whether to build it is expected to be made in 2025 to 2026 and will need to gain the approval of Parliament. It said a digital pound may be necessary to keep up with innovations in payments and provide a form of money issued by the state that works online.

The move suggests British authorities want to maintain some government control over the way money is used as consumers step away from using cash in day-to-day transactions, favoring card-based and mobile payments instead.

The government and BOE sought to allay privacy and security concerns after a backlash from the public partly fueled by conspiracy theory groups. The documents said the digital pound will not replace cash and will not include government programmable functions, which critics said could be used to steer how consumers spend money or state benefits.

“We are at an exciting time of innovation in money and payments, and we want to ensure the UK is ready should a decision to build a digital pound be taken in the future,” said Bim Afolami, economic secretary to the Treasury. “We will always ensure people’s privacy is paramount in any design, and any rollout would be alongside, not instead of, traditional cash.”

Controversial Issues

However, the proposals confirmed that the digital pound will not be anonymous “given the need to support enforcement against financial crime.” That decision that could fan concerns among conspiracy theorists.

The BOE and Treasury has decided to stick to current plans that would allow savers to hold up to £10,000 ($12,734) to £20,000 each in a CBDC wallet but said it is open to revisiting the limit.

Commercial banks who responded to the consultation called for a lower limit of £3,000 to £5,000. They fear the higher limit would pose a risk to financial stability as customers could sweep their money into a safe, state-backed digital currency at the first sign of a bank panic and trigger devastating bank runs like those experience by Northern Rock in 2007 and Silicon Valley Bank UK last year. The European Central Bank is looking at a much lower limit of €3,000 ($3,268) to €5,000.

Banks said that the higher limit might also push up borrowing costs for households and businesses because they would be more reliant on wholesale funding, rather than cheaper household deposits. Building societies, lenders that are owned by their customers, said a CBDC could destabilize the sector as the current legislation requires them to fund half their lending from deposits. The BOE said CBDC deposits would earn no interest, making it more attractive to keep their money in the banking sector.

Consultation Process

The Treasury and BOE’s announcement was in response to a consultation on the design of a digital pound it held last year, which received more than 50,000 responses, a record amount.

The BOE said the design work will be “exploring its feasibility and potential design choices.” Following the design stage, the BOE and government will decide “whether or not to build a digital pound, and, if proceeding, would set out a timetable for further consultation on legislation and a potential launch.”

The European Central Bank is ahead of the UK on its own digital currency project, having moved into the preparatory stage for a digital euro in October. Other regions like the US are far behind, where development of a possible digital dollar has stalled. The Federal Reserve indicated last year that it won’t move forward on the project without the backing of Congress and the executive branch of the US government.

Nineteen of the Group of 20 countries are now in the advanced stage of CBDC development, data collated by US think tank the Atlantic Council showed on Thursday. Nine are are already in pilot testing. China already has launched a digital currency that’s used by some 260 million people.

Public Skepticism

Work on developing a potential CBDC has been met with skepticism by UK lawmakers and stoked concern from the public.

The Treasury Committee, a cross-party group in Parliament, warned last month that it is still unclear whether the benefits from a CBDC will outweigh the risks. There are fears that a shift to CBDCs could fuel bank runs if consumers used a digital pound as a safe haven in times of crisis. Conspiracy theory group have latched onto privacy concerns despite BOE Governor Andrew Bailey insisting last year that this is “absolutely at odds with what we should do.”

The BOE and government acknowledged the privacy concerns, stressing that it would not “have access to users’ personal data.”

“This response makes clear that legislation introduced by the Government for a digital pound would need to provide protections to guarantee users’ privacy and control of their money,” the response to the consultation said.

Cash is currently the only form of money issued by the state that’s available to consumers, and the BOE wants to ensure Britons have access to a form of “public money” with the explicit backing of the government. Money deposited in banks essentially represents a promise from a private company to deliver pounds.

The BOE has said it needs to issue digital forms of money that work in online transactions to give people an alternatives to what it dubs private money.

“We know the decision on whether or not to introduce a digital pound in the UK will be a major one for the future of money,” said BOE Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden. “It is essential that we build that trust and have the support of the public and businesses who would be using it if introduced.”

--With assistance from Andrew Atkinson.

(Updates with details from the report.)

