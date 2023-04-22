Britain is stuck in the slow lane with no way out

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on April 19, 2023 on his way to take part in the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Economic and financial market stability isn't everything, but it is at least a start.

The great achievement of Rishi Sunak's Government thus far is to restore the sense of predictability and calm that the UK used to be known for internationally but so very nearly lost under Liz Truss's short-lived premiership.

At the spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund in Washington earlier this month, there was a palpable sense of Britain being back on the front foot, of having regained the respect of other major advanced economies, and of having substantially vanquished the disastrous loss of confidence that followed last autumn's mini-Budget.

Runaway inflation is still admittedly a problem that has yet to be tamed, but despite its crippling consequences for living standards – and the impression of a country mired in industrial strife as workers try to catch up – wider consumer and business confidence seems to be improving.

There is now every prospect of avoiding the outright recession many were predicting just a few months back.

But let's not get carried away. Of much greater concern is that there appears to be no growth strategy for the future, and more worrying still, no leadership, Conservative or Labour, with the political courage to enact one.

Britain has left the European Union, but it has yet to articulate a credible economic alternative to it. Far from it; we seem to be going backwards rather than forwards.

Ever since the financial crisis 15 years ago, the UK has been getting comparatively poorer, with our trend rate of growth now as close to zero as it has ever been during the entirety of the post-war period.

What even is the point of discussing Biden-style subsidies and tax breaks for desired industries if we cannot so much as get the basics right? Oppressive planning laws and inadequate skills increasingly make Britain an investment no go area for energy renewal of this type.

Both infrastructure and housing development are repeatedly stymied by political considerations, one recent example being the proposed "Oxford Cambridge Arc" to deliver up to a million new homes.

This has been binned by Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, so as to protect key Conservative constituents from the shock of the new. A UK version of America's Inflation Reduction Act will make little or no difference as long as these barriers to construction remain in place.

But it is not just the power of vested interest or the complexities of the planning laws. Across multiple fronts, Britain is slipping behind international rivals in key sectors or otherwise struggling to keep up.

In answering their critics on the economy, ministers like to trumpet what have historically been seen as world leading positions in a number of high value added, growth industries – the third largest economy for tech after the US and China, the second largest for renewable energy, the largest life sciences and financial services industries in Europe, and so on.

These claims may still be just about plausible, but it is also pretty clear that they belong more to the past than the future. Many of those I speak to at the coal face of such industries complain of an alarming erosion in once cutting-edge positions, and from tax to regulation and Government funding, a growing plethora of flaws in public policy.

Start with tech. The number of jobs lost may be trivial against a much wider cull in "big tech" worldwide, but news that Instagram is effectively shutting down its London operation and relocating to New York is deeply symbolic of a gathering exodus.

Already we are seeing the beginnings of a 1970s-style brain drain to the US and Europe, with America in particular doing what it has always done best in acting as a magnet for talent and investment by offering significantly better remuneration and opportunity.

The shift is particularly marked in Artificial Intelligence, a technology that promises to be as transformational as the internet, and where in our conceit we like to believe we are still at the forefront of innovation.

If it were ever true, it is fast ceasing to be the case. The latest developments in Western generative AI, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, almost all come from the United States.

According to research by the Tony Blair Institute, the UK contributes only 1.3pc to the aggregate computing power of the top 500 supercomputers worldwide, less than Finland and Italy, and was the only leading nation to record a decline in AI publications last year.

Britain remains relatively good at incubating tech startups, but rarely do they last the course and realise their potential. InstaDeep, an AI startup, originally came to London from Tunisia, but was recently acquired by Germany-based BioNTech in a £562m deal.

DeepMind, a British company that can reasonably claim to have laid the foundation stones for today's breakthroughs in AI, similarly ended up sold to Google, and is now being absorbed into the parent company's wider, Silicon Valley AI research effort.

In aggregate, foreign takeovers of UK companies have risen more than 400pc since 2015 even as investment by foreign companies in the UK economy has fallen, reinforcing the erosion of the UK’s sovereign AI capabilities.

It's the similar story of unrealised potential in life sciences, where tax and pricing concerns are regularly cited by industry leaders as a reason for investing elsewhere.

The City is meanwhile struggling to maintain its position as Europe's pre-eminent financial hub. Jobs lost to the Continent since Brexit have admittedly been small, but the opportunity cost has been much larger, with London becoming essentially just a branch office for complex EU financial transactions, rather than as used to be the case, an originator of them.

Financial services were almost completely left out of the EU/UK trade and cooperation agreement, even though it is Britain's most tax-rich industry. Little or no attempt was made by UK officials to negotiate a carve-out.

Of 39 possible "equivalences", allowing London to trade more freely in Europe, Britain has so far been granted only two, and one of those will shortly expire. The US by contrast has 22, with Switzerland and Japan not far behind.

In any case, the amount of capital flowing through London has slumped, and with it, trading volumes on the London Stock Exchange, which possibly helps explain why corporate valuations in the UK have failed to keep pace, and so many UK companies are now choosing to list overseas.

Beyond much needed reform of Solvency II, the Government's deregulatory agenda for the City has been a damp squib. The so-called Edinburgh Reforms, once ridiculously labelled Big Bang 2.0, are more a case of reregulation to replace existing EU rules than genuine deregulation.

I apologise for writing such a downbeat column, but it is hard to be optimistic as things stand. Britain desperately needs another Thatcher, willing and able to break the mould.

Yet looking around today's political landscape...