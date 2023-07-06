Britain suffers biggest hit to house prices of any large European economy

estate agents

Britain has suffered the worst house price falls of any major European economy as persistent inflation and rising mortgage rates deter buyers.

House prices in the UK fell by 3.1pc on an annual basis in the first three months of 2023, compared with a 1pc fall in Germany and a 2.7pc rise in France during the same period, according to a report from Knight Frank. In Italy, prices grew by 1.1pc, while Spain recorded growth of 3.1pc.

Consumer price inflation is currently running at 8.7pc, significantly higher than the Bank of England’s target of 2pc. Meanwhile core inflation, which strips out volatile costs such as food and energy, jumped to 7.1pc in May, the highest rate since 1992.

Mortgage rates have also doubled, with the average two-year fix now at 6.47pc compared with 3.25pc a year ago, according to Moneyfacts.

Liam Bailey, global head of research at Knight Frank, said: “UK’s house prices have suffered the most of any large eurozone country because inflation is much higher.

“There are two reasons the UK is seeing weaker market conditions. Firstly inflation is more entrenched in Britain and secondly the structure of the UK mortgage market mean there are more shorter-term (two and five-year) fixed-rate products here compared to other markets – meaning the market is impacted more rapidly than comparable markets on the continent from the recent rapid rise in the cost of debt.”

Global house prices grew at their slowest annual pace since 2015 during the first three months of 2023, Knight Frank’s report found.

House price growth across 56 markets slowed to 3.6pc in the year to the first quarter, a fall from 5.7pc recorded in the quarter prior.

Separate data published on Wednesday showed that the price of an average family home in Central London has slumped by 7.2pc since the peak last summer, as soaring borrowing costs hammer buyers in the capital.

This means that a home that would have sold for £1.5m last September will now sell for £108,000 less, according to JLL property consultancy.

The 7.2pc fall was for homes worth under £2m in prime Central London (PCL) postcodes.

The data shows a major divergence from the higher end of the market, which is less exposed to interest rate rises. Year-on-year the value of PCL homes worth more than £2m fell by only 0.8pc.

