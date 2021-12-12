U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,712.02
    +44.57 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,970.99
    +216.30 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,630.60
    +113.23 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,211.81
    -8.40 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    +1.02 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.10
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    +0.20 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4890
    +0.0020 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3267
    +0.0050 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3400
    -0.1140 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,038.83
    +770.61 (+1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,237.78
    -13.46 (-1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.78
    -29.48 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,437.77
    -287.70 (-1.00%)
     

Britain tells Iran: still time for a 'last chance' nuclear deal

·1 min read

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain told Iran on Sunday that there was still time for Tehran to save the nuclear deal but that this was the last chance for Iranian negotiators to come to the table with serious proposals.

"This is the last chance for Iran to come to the negotiating table with a serious resolution to this issue, which has to be agreeing the terms of the JCPOA," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

"This is their last chance and it is vital that they do so. We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon." (Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Recommended Stories

  • Some 400,000 Palestinians vote in rare municipal elections

    Palestinians took part in rare municipal elections across the occupied West Bank on Saturday, following months of simmering anger towards their government and the cancellation of promised parliamentary and presidential elections earlier this year. Municipal elections are typically held every four to five years and last took place in 2017. The increasingly unpopular president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, confined the election to rural municipalities, postponing voting in the West Bank's major cities where anger towards his ruling Fatah party is most acute.

  • PM to make first official visit by Israeli premier to UAE

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he would travel to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, the first visit by an Israeli premier, as part of a blitz of regional diplomacy against the backdrop of struggling nuclear talks with Iran. Israel has watched with concern as Iran has pushed a hard line against negotiators meeting in Vienna, at once demanding sanctions relief while accelerating its nuclear program. In recent weeks, Israel has dispatched its top diplomat and its defense and spy chiefs to meet allies in Europe, the U.S. and the Mideast to push for a firmer approach to Iran.

  • Iran cautions against reported U.S.-Israeli military drills

    Iran cautioned the U.S. on Saturday against going through with reported planned military drills in coordination with Israel. "Providing conditions for military commanders to test Iranian missiles with real targets will cost the aggressors a heavy price," an unnamed military official said, according to Nournews, Reuters reported.Nournews is affiliated with Iran's top security body, according to the wire service. The warning comes after Reuters...

  • Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes

    A twister carved a track that could rival the longest on record as the stormfront smashed apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home and flattened an Amazon distribution center. “We had to, at times, crawl over casualties to get to live victims,” said Jeremy Creason, the city’s fire chief and EMS director. In Kentucky alone, 22 were confirmed dead by late Saturday, including 11 in and around Bowling Green. The death toll of 36 across five states includes six people in Illinois, where an Amazon facility was hit; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed; and two in Missouri.

  • Bank of America expects busy year of Gulf IPOs

    Gulf exchanges are likely to have another busy year of initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2022, possibly surpassing this year's bumper crop, a Bank of America executive told Reuters. After a year that featured three major IPOs on both Abu Dhabi's ADX and Saudi Arabia's Tadawul markets, Dubai has announced plans to list as many as 10 state-owned companies.

  • Iran's draft fiscal budget targets 8% growth - president

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi presented a draft fiscal budget on Sunday that targets an 8% economic growth in the next Iranian year which starts on March 21. “The growth projects include 4.5% in investment growth and 3.5% in productivity growth,” Raisi told parliament in a speech carried live on state television. The draft budget for the new Iranian year that starts on March 21 is based on 1.2 million barrels per day in oil exports, the official IRNA news agency said. The selling price of Iranian oil has been projected at $60 in the draft budget, it added.

  • India Modi's personal Twitter handle 'briefly compromised' -Prime Minister's Office

    The matter was escalated to Twitter and the Prime Minister's personal twitter handle @narendramodi was immediately secured, PMO India's tweet said, adding any tweet shared during the brief period when the account was compromised must be ignored. It was not immediately known how long the personal Twitter handle of Modi, which has over 73 million followers, was compromised. Twitter took the necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as it became aware of the activity, a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters, adding an investigation revealed no signs of any other impacted accounts at present.

  • Blinken attends G7 meeting in united front against ‘hostile actors’ amid concerns of Russia, Ukraine tussle

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with top allies in Liverpool, England Saturday to solidify their united front against any Russian aggression against Ukraine.

  • Fayetteville sees second homicide in less than 24 hours

    Malik Singletary, 21, of Raeford, was shot multiple times in front of a home in the 300 block of Stuart Avenue, police said.

  • Alibaba Employee Tells Paper She Was Fired After Sex Crime Claim

    (Bloomberg) -- An Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. employee who accused her manager of sexual assault in a case that went viral said the company terminated her last month, a local newspaper reported.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalAnatomy of a Bad RoadChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearThe female employee surnamed Zhou

  • UN envoy: Sudan's military must rebuild trust with opponents

    Sudan’s military must rebuild trust with the opposition, especially the young generation who feel betrayed by its seizure of power in an Oct. 25 coup that sparked the greatest crisis in the country’s political transition, the U.N. special envoy for Sudan said Friday. Volker Perthes told the U.N. Security Council that “immediate confidence building measures and a visible commitment to bring the country back on a democratic transition path will be key.”

  • Indian farmers end yearlong protests and return home

    Tens of thousands of jubilant Indian farmers on Saturday cleared protest sites on the capital’s outskirts and began returning home, marking an end to their yearlong demonstrations against agricultural reforms that were repealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in a rare retreat. Farmers dismantled their makeshift accommodations at multiple protest sites and started to vacate long stretches of highways ringing New Delhi where they have camped since November last year.

  • UK seeks unity at G7 meeting over Russia's 'malign behavior'

    Top diplomats from the Group of Seven industrialized nations met Saturday in Liverpool for talks dominated by Russia's buildup of troops near Ukraine's border and what host country Britain called Moscow's “malign behavior” around the world. The U.K. called for “a show of unity against global aggressors” as it welcomed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 foreign ministers amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis and tensions with China and Iran.

  • Vindman: US has been 'fickle' in its friendship with Ukraine

    Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman said that Washington's friendship with Ukraine has been too "fickle," and called for the United States to support the Eastern European country militarily and economically amid the Russian troop buildup along its border. In a New York Times opinion piece published Friday, Vindman laid out how he believed that the U.S. could "break" Russian President Vladimir Putin's "hold" on Ukraine.The former National Security...

  • Brexit fishing talks breakthrough as UK grants licences to French vessels

    French fishermen were handed a further 23 licences to operate in British and Jersey waters in an attempt to ease tensions in the post-Brexit fish wars.

  • What is inflation? Yahoo U explains

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung explains how to better understand inflation and its effects on the economy.

  • Why Do Prices Keep Going Up and What’s the Cause of Inflation?

    Consumers are seeing prices rise sharply for a variety of goods and services because of persistent supply and labor shortages and strong demand. Stoked by imbalances in the economy created by the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation is one of the most vexing problems facing economists and government policy makers—from Federal Reserve officials, who set interest rates, to the Biden administration and Congress. WSJ’s Peter Landers goes shopping in Tokyo to explain why flat prices, though good for your wallet, can be a sign of a slow-growing economy.

  • El Salvador’s Bitcoin Purchases Raise Question Among Citizens

    Questions are beginning to emerge on El Salvador’s management of its Bitcoin purchases.

  • Donald Trump, Bill O'Reilly Event Reportedly Fizzles In Florida

    Ticket sales were so lackluster the upper tier of the arena was shut down, reports the Sun Sentinel.

  • Player In PowerPoint Election Overthrow Plot Reportedly Talked Often With Mark Meadows

    Retired Army colonel Phil Waldron also told The Washington Post that he briefed several members of Congress on "options" the night before Jan. 6.