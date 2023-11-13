Britain's Global Investment Summit draws top banking bosses

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs' David Solomon will attend Britain's Global Investment Summit on Nov. 27, the government said on Monday, as it seeks to attract greater global capital to UK companies and markets.

Blackstone Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman is also expected to join Prime Minster Rishi Sunak for a keynote panel at the event, which is expected to draw more than 200 of the world's top business leaders.

"The UK is a top global investment destination but we need to pull out all the stops to stay at the front of the pack," Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch said in a statement, flagging the "huge opportunity" to scale smaller UK companies "with the right investment and global partnership".

Britain's Global Investment Summit, designed to showcase the UK's burgeoning tech, life sciences and creative industries as well as its longer-established financial services and manufacturing sectors, follows its first Artificial Intelligence safety summit earlier this month.

Both events reflect aims by Sunak's government to woo global investors, many of whom have pared their exposures to UK assets after several years of economic and political upheaval.

The UK banks, Barclays, HSBC and Lloyds Bank have also been confirmed as sponsors and principal partners.

Amanda Blanc, Managing Director of Aviva and Ignacio Galán, Chairman of Iberdrola are also confirmed to attend. (Reporting by Sinead Cruise, Editing by Louise Heavens)