‘Britcoin’ digital pound apps would allow banks to track customers

The Bank of England is to forge ahead with developing a digital pound, despite conceding that apps used to access the new currency could track users’ location and spending habits.

Officials are set to run a series of experiments to work out how best to protect individuals’ privacy in the new system, which aims to create a digital equivalent of a banknote and has been dubbed “Britcoin”.

If the central bank digital currency (CBDC) is created, “privacy would be a core design feature of a digital pound”, the Bank said.

It added: “The Bank is committed to exploring technological options that would prevent the Bank from accessing any personal data through the core infrastructure.”

However, the system would not be completely anonymous, and rules governing money laundering and criminal activity would apply, as they do to existing bank accounts.

The Bank has conceded that “wallet” apps used to hold the digital currency could include features such as location tracking that risk raising privacy fears.

Work on the scheme has so far cost up to £10m. It is expected to take several more years to explore the concept and design a CBDC, with legislation required before it could go ahead. At the soonest, the currency could be in operation early in the 2030s, as cash use wanes.

Neither the Bank nor the Government would be able to program the digital money to dictate how it can and cannot be spent – though this could be an option for the private sector later, either in the design of digital wallets or in contracts which use the digital pound.

The Bank has so far been unable to say what concrete benefits a digital pound will bring, but it is planning to create the system and then allow the private sector to work out how best to use it.

Later in the process, the Bank intends to create “a framework to evaluate the costs and benefits of a digital pound, to inform the decision on whether to proceed to the build phase”.

It is understood that experiments have so far indicated it could have uses including in areas such as trade finance, and automating repayments for passengers of delayed trains.

MPs on the Treasury Select Committee, led by Harriett Baldwin, have urged caution from the Government and the Bank of England in developing the CBDC, and sought more transparency on the costs of the scheme.

Ms Baldwin said: “Launching a retail digital pound will be a major technology project, and it is vital that this is only undertaken if the benefits are shown to clearly outweigh the risks. That’s why the Treasury Committee undertook such an in-depth inquiry which brought together insights from a number of prominent experts in the field.

“One of the key risks is around the potential misuse of data, which is why we recommended privacy protections be enshrined in primary legislation should a digital pound be introduced. I am pleased that the Government has agreed to take this recommendation forward, and that they are taking the concerns around privacy as seriously as we would expect.”

