Brite-Tech Berhad (KLSE:BTECH) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Brite-Tech Berhad (KLSE:BTECH), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Brite-Tech Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = RM8.4m ÷ (RM148m - RM7.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Brite-Tech Berhad has an ROCE of 6.0%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 6.0%, it's still a low return by itself.

Check out our latest analysis for Brite-Tech Berhad

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Brite-Tech Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Brite-Tech Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Brite-Tech Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 7.7%, but since then they've fallen to 6.0%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Brite-Tech Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 59% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you want to continue researching Brite-Tech Berhad, you might be interested to know about the 3 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.