Britehorn Partners Welcomes Steve Gaynor as Partner

·2 min read

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Britehorn Partners is pleased to welcome Steve Gaynor to the firm as a Partner. Gaynor has decades of experience as an investment banker and attorney with a focus on representing clients in the technology, telecom, media and financial services industries. He holds both a JD and MBA from Harvard University.

"We have known Steve for years and are elated to have him join our team. He's obviously someone with tremendous experience and a track record of skillfully leading successful transactions" said Britehorn Co-Founder and Partner, Brett Story. "Just as important though, Steve shares our values and commitment to doing things in our clients' best interests."

Gaynor began his career on Wall Street where he was an M&A lawyer with Skadden, Arps, and subsequently an M&A and corporate finance banker with L.F. Rothschild. Gaynor was recruited by Pacific Telesis (now AT&T) to be a leader of its aggressive global expansion in wireless (AirTouch spinoff), which resulted in AirTouch's $62 billion acquisition by Vodafone and Verizon. Following AirTouch, Steve became a Partner at Arthur D. Little, where he advised large funds on technology and telecom investments. That eventually led him to found MSG Securities where he worked with clients on M&A and capital formation prior to joining Britehorn.

"When Bobbi (Babitz) Armstrong and Brett approached me about joining the Britehorn Partners deal team, we I had been working with their broker dealer together for years and had followed the success of the investment banking side of their business in closing middle-market deals" added Gaynor. "I am excited to bring my unique skillset to the table and contribute meaningfully to great outcomes for our clients and, by extension, the continued growth and success of Britehorn Partners."

About Britehorn
Britehorn Partners is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive, tailored transaction and advisory services to clients in a variety of industries, including title/insurance, financial services, TMT, business services, consumer products, healthcare, and manufacturing/industrials. With a dedicated team of senior investment banking professionals, and expertise across a variety of disciplines, Britehorn Partners approaches deals with creativity, determination and the skill critical to close complex transactions in the best interests of its clients. Britehorn Partners is consistently recognized by Axial (axial.net) among the top 20 lower middle market investment banking firms in the U.S. Britehorn Partners owns and operates Britehorn Securities, a FINRA broker-dealer serving investment bankers, funds and institutional placement agents across the country. The firm has offices in Denver, Colorado and Delray Beach, Florida.

Media Contact:
Natalia Story
650-773-6748
327984@email4pr.com
http://www.britehorn.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/britehorn-partners-welcomes-steve-gaynor-as-partner-301464761.html

SOURCE Britehorn Partners LLC

