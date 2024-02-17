British AI champion explores foreign sale

microchips

The British microchip champion Graphcore is exploring a sale to foreign owners after struggling to cash in on the artificial intelligence boom.

Industry sources said Graphcore has been discussing a potential deal with major tech companies as it seeks to raise new funding to cover heavy losses.

Senior investors in the Bristol-based company have also significantly marked up the value of their stakes in the company in a potential indication of a deal that could be worth more than $500m (£400m).

Any sale to an overseas bidder would be likely to be reviewed by national security officials amid growing scrutiny of AI technology, which is seen as a strategic priority.

Tech companies and governments are spending billions to secure supplies of thousands of processors amid the rise of systems such as ChatGPT.

Graphcore, which has sought to challenge giants such as Nvidia with microchips specialising in AI software, said last year that it needed to secure new funding after revenues fell by 46pc and losses widened.

The company was in discussions with investors about raising money but is believed to have difficulty raising new cash.

It had expected to close a new round in the third quarter of last year, according to accounts filed at Companies House, but none has been disclosed.

British microchip company Arm are among those rumoured to be interested in buying Graphcore - BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

Rumoured buyers have included the British microchip company Arm, the Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank, and OpenAI, the start-up behind ChatGPT. The companies declined to comment, while a source said Arm was not involved in discussions.

It is unclear how advanced any sale discussions are, which may be proceeding alongside independent fundraising talks.

Chrysalis, the London-listed investment fund that has a stake in Graphcore, said in December that an unnamed company in its portfolio was in the process of being sold. Weeks later it more than doubled the valuation of its Graphcore stake, which analysts at Zeus Capital said was possibly related to a sale of the company. One investor has calculated that this put a $528m valuation on Graphcore.

Story continues

The investment manager Baillie Gifford also more than doubled the valuation of its stake in Graphcore in recent weeks.

Both investors had previously significantly written down their investments in Graphcore as the company struggled to gain a foothold in the market for AI chips despite huge spending on artificial intelligence. It has also been hit by the closure of its business in China amid US controls on selling AI technology.

Bristol-based Graphcore has raised more than $700m in funding from investors including Microsoft and the Silicon Valley venture capital giant Sequoia, and was valued at $2.8bn when it last raised funds in late 2020.

However, the company has struggled for sales of its “intelligence processing units”, a rival to the graphics processing units sold by Nvidia which have been in huge demand during the AI revolution and made Nvidia one of the world’s most valuable companies.

Nvidia’s market value last week overtook Amazon and Alphabet, the parent company of Google, leaving the company worth $1.8 trillion.

Graphcore said last year that its losses in 2022 had grown by 11pc to $204.6m, while revenue had fallen from $5m to $2.7m. It said it had $157m of cash at the end of the year and that it would need to raise more funds by May. A going concern statement in the accounts said it was in discussions with potential investors.

A later re-filing of its accounts, made to correct a clerical error, revealed that the company had previously expected to raise funds in the third quarter of 2024.

The recent boom in AI has meant semiconductor companies needing to spend huge sums to develop high-end chips. “Graphcore has raised over $600m but they will need more than double that to compete with what Intel, Nvidia, AMD and the others will spend,” analysts at chip industry specialists John Peddie Research said in a recent report.

The company has laid off staff and closed international offices in an attempt to cut costs.

Graphcore, Baillie Gifford and Chrysalis declined to comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.