British Airways avoiding Russian airspace for overflights, IAG CEO says

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: British Airways aircraft are parked at Heathrow Airport in west London
  • BABWF

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG is now avoiding Russian airspace for overflights and cancelled its flight to Moscow on Friday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson banned Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot from Britain, CEO Luis Gallego said.

Britain has prohibited all scheduled Russian airlines from entering British airspace.

"Following the UK government decision to ban Aeroflot from landing in the UK, we have taken the decision not use Russian airspace for overflights," Gallego said. "We are avoiding Russian airspace for the time being."

"The impact for us is not huge because right now we are only flying to a small number of destinations in Asia and we can reroute our flights."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; writing by Guy Faulconbridge)

