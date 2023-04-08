British Airways increases pilot overtime amid income tax outcry

British Airways has been forced to increase its overtime pay amid complaints from pilots about the UK’s income tax regime.

The flag carrier is understood to have increased overtime pay from 1.25 times normal wages to 1.5 times to provide an incentive for pilots to work additional hours.

BA pilot pay varies significantly but many are susceptible to being hit by the UK's highest marginal rate.

Because the personal allowance is gradually withdrawn for incomes of £100,000 or more, those earning between £100,000 and £125,140 pay an effective rate of 62pc on every £1 of additional income they earn. It means that their marginal tax rate is higher than those in the additional rate band of £150,000 or more.

Martin Chalk, the head of pilots union Balpa said: “Balpa has campaigned for years, along with other professional associations, to bring some sense to the tax system.

“Why is it argued that the additional rate of tax has an effective upper limit, but those earning less than the additional rate are taxed at a significantly higher effective marginal rate?’

Dan Neidle, of Tax Policy Associates, said the rate “should be a source of embarrassment for the government”.

Pilots said that although overtime pay had been 1.5 times earnings occasionally in the past when there was a severe staffing squeeze, this level had not been constantly offered as is now the case. Sources close to BA insisted that the change had been in force for some time.

Sean Doyle, BA's chief executive, avoided a strike by pilots last year with a 4pc autumn wage rise that was backdated for all of 2022. Previous pay deals had been rejected when put to a ballot of members.

British Airways chief Sean Doyle - Naoise Culhane

The uplift was significantly lower than the average 13pc increase successfully negotiated by Unite for ground and cabin crew – prompting some pilots to look on with envy at colleagues.

Pilots are due to reopen talks with BA ahead of their next anticipated pay rise in June. Many expect increases to be linked to the retail prices index (RPI) measure of inflation, which was 13.8pc in February.

Story continues

The Telegraph revealed in 2021 that BA pilots were to be paid less than their budget airline counter­parts at easyJet as the airline relaunched short-haul flights from Gatwick.

Sources said that junior BA ­captains would be paid less than £100,000 a year under a new deal, below the £108,000 starting salary paid to their easyJet peers.

BA last night insisted that any changes to overtime pay were not linked to the Government’s tax policy and was in force in response to flight disruption and sickness.

A spokesman declined to comment further.