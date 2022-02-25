U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

British Airways owner IAG expects return to profit in 2022

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG said it expected passenger capacity to grow to 85% of pre-pandemic levels and a return to profitability in 2022 after a collapse in 2021 capacity to just 36% of the 2019 level led to a 2.97 billion euro net loss.

It had warned in November that it was heading for a 2021 loss of about 3 billion euro, hurt by pandemic restrictions for most of the year, an improvement on 2020's 4.39 billion euro loss.

IAG said it expected to report a significant quarterly operating loss in the first quarter of 2022 but to be profitable from the second quarter.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James)

