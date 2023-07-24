British Airways Parent IAG Buys Stake in UK Maker of Fuel From Ethanol
(Bloomberg) -- IAG SA, the parent company of British Airways, is buying a stake in a UK firm that’s planning to start production of sustainable aviation fuel by 2025.
Most Read from Bloomberg
The Bear Market Has Nearly Been Erased, Fewer Than 20 Months After It Began
US Recession Becomes Closer Call as Economists Rethink Forecasts
Oil Trader Vitol Doubled Average Pay on Record $15.1 Billion Profit
The carrier needs to secure SAF to meet its decarbonization goals, with as much as 10% of its fuel consumption to be derived from sustainable sources by 2030.
The investment is in Nova Pangaea Technologies Ltd., based in northeast England, which is seeking to make the cleaner aviation fuel from ethanol. Agricultural waste and wood residue will be used as feedstock. The company plans to produce the bioethanol, which will then be used by partner LanzaJet Inc. to create the sustainable fuel.
The deal will make IAG a minority shareholder in Nova Pangaea, the companies said, without disclosing financial terms.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
No Testing, No Inspections: Contaminated Eyedrops Blinded and Killed Americans
This Supposed Mafia Manifesto Doesn’t Stand Up to a Google Search
Hot New Play in Stock, Bond Markets: Greece Is Suddenly Booming
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.