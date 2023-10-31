Is British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:BAT) Trading At A 30% Discount?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad fair value estimate is RM13.40

Current share price of RM9.38 suggests British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad is potentially 30% undervalued

Analyst price target for BAT is RM10.57 which is 21% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:BAT) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM345.7m RM286.3m RM266.8m RM257.0m RM253.1m RM253.2m RM255.9m RM260.5m RM266.6m RM273.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -6.78% Est @ -3.68% Est @ -1.51% Est @ 0.01% Est @ 1.07% Est @ 1.81% Est @ 2.33% Est @ 2.70% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.2% RM317 RM240 RM205 RM181 RM163 RM149 RM138 RM129 RM121 RM113

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM1.8b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM274m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.2%– 3.6%) = RM5.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM5.0b÷ ( 1 + 9.2%)10= RM2.1b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM3.8b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM9.4, the company appears quite good value at a 30% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.831. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad, there are three additional elements you should explore:

Risks: Take risks, for example - British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does BAT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

